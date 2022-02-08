Mzansi reacts to DJ Sbu telling them to hug trees
Share this article:
Local veteran broadcaster and businessman DJ Sbu’s latest TikTok video has received mixed reactions from the public.
DJ Sbu's motivational video encouraging people to hug trees as a way to live better has left many social media users scratching their heads as they try to make sense of the advice.
In the clip which is now trending on Twitter, the Mofaya businessman talks to his followers about unlocking a person’s spiritual awakening and various techniques that can be used to do so.
He wrote on the video: “Your hair is your crown, Embrace it. Nature is your source, Connect with it.”
The spirit of alignment with @djsbu pic.twitter.com/3UTfInUMXJ— Dumisani Tembe (@KunjaloD) February 8, 2022
While some of the pearls dropped by DJ Sbu are not completely new concepts, they are still things people are getting used to.
“From time to time when you get a chance, just walk barefooted, just walk barefooted, either on your green grass, or the floor.
“When you get the chance just hug a tree. You can hug a tree for like 2-3 minutes,” said DJ Sbu.
Some social media users have taken DJ Sbu’s advice to heart and have already spent their mornings connecting with nature by hugging it out with a tree.
Walk bare footed and hug a tree 😭😭😭😭😭 #DJSBU pic.twitter.com/Vlsx2Rb3qc— FifiM (@RFifiMokgatlhe) February 7, 2022
DJ Sbu may be on to something as hugging a tree is said to increase levels of oxytocin, aka the love hormone, which reduces stress and increases happiness.
Not all social media users though are jumping at the opportunity to hug a tree and would rather get their zen through meditation.
Dj Sbu leading by example. Most people are missing the point... I understood your message. To tapping into different energy levels. It's a Paradigm shift. pic.twitter.com/72YkPwFNW1— Bobo Mhlanga (@BoboMhlanga) February 8, 2022
Did you know that the largest man-made urban forest with more than 10 million trees is Johannesburg? Like DJ Sbu said, hug a tree and show nature some love 😃 #Welcome2Joburg #ExploreJoburg ^GZ pic.twitter.com/I39kYbK6Pu— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 8, 2022