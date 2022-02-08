Mzansi reacts to DJ Sbu telling them to hug trees

DJ Sbu's motivational video encouraging people to hug trees as a way to live better has left many social media users scratching their heads as they try to make sense of the advice.

Local veteran broadcaster and businessman DJ Sbu’s latest TikTok video has received mixed reactions from the public.

In the clip which is now trending on Twitter, the Mofaya businessman talks to his followers about unlocking a person’s spiritual awakening and various techniques that can be used to do so.

He wrote on the video: “Your hair is your crown, Embrace it. Nature is your source, Connect with it.”

While some of the pearls dropped by DJ Sbu are not completely new concepts, they are still things people are getting used to.