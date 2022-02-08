EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
DJ Sbu. Picture: Instagram
Mzansi reacts to DJ Sbu telling them to hug trees

Local veteran broadcaster and businessman DJ Sbu’s latest TikTok video has received mixed reactions from the public.

DJ Sbu's motivational video encouraging people to hug trees as a way to live better has left many social media users scratching their heads as they try to make sense of the advice.

In the clip which is now trending on Twitter, the Mofaya businessman talks to his followers about unlocking a person’s spiritual awakening and various techniques that can be used to do so.

He wrote on the video: “Your hair is your crown, Embrace it. Nature is your source, Connect with it.”

While some of the pearls dropped by DJ Sbu are not completely new concepts, they are still things people are getting used to.

“From time to time when you get a chance, just walk barefooted, just walk barefooted, either on your green grass, or the floor.

“When you get the chance just hug a tree. You can hug a tree for like 2-3 minutes,” said DJ Sbu.

Some social media users have taken DJ Sbu’s advice to heart and have already spent their mornings connecting with nature by hugging it out with a tree.

DJ Sbu may be on to something as hugging a tree is said to increase levels of oxytocin, aka the love hormone, which reduces stress and increases happiness.

Not all social media users though are jumping at the opportunity to hug a tree and would rather get their zen through meditation.

