Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, September 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mzansi reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni’s cute obsession with his wife Liesl

Published 1h ago

Share

In a recent Instagram picture posted by television host Dr Musa Mthombeni, the couple are seen posing in a mirror while he takes a picture of Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, looking like a dream in a red dress.

Dr Musa captions it: “I personally have no fashion sense, but my work is beautiful. Pictured here, along her gorgeous and sexy stylist, @liesllaurie is seen wearing a @anelbothac red dress thingymajig. Made out of satin mined in the champagne region of France, this dress was everything and more.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The model, @liesllaurie is said to be married to a humble and young man from the Vaal. Personally, he should be a model but he already has too many career paths. He also doesn’t like attention and prefers life behind the scenes.“

Followers wasted no time being as smitten by the couple and sent the love right back.

ree.marley wrote: “I really love y’all😂❤️ honestly best couple on the internet. There’s not one post I don’t enjoy.”

More on this

nono_msebenzi wrote: “They should brew husbands like you 😍😍.”

248lfm added: “I can’t wait for you lovely couple to have kids ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and wondering how the captions would be 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Dr Musa even loaded the comments section of his own post as he kept saying sweet nothings to Liesl on the public domain, sending followers into a heart warming frenzy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, Twitter was lit with mixed emotions when the post became a trending topic .

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

In June this year, Liesl, a former Miss South Africa, announced her departure from Jacaranda FM after seven years at the station.

Related Topics:

InstagramMarriageEntertainmentArtistsTwitterCelebrity GossipViral

Share