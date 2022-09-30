Mzansi reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni’s cute obsession with his wife Liesl

In a recent Instagram picture posted by television host Dr Musa Mthombeni, the couple are seen posing in a mirror while he takes a picture of Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, looking like a dream in a red dress.
Dr Musa captions it: “I personally have no fashion sense, but my work is beautiful. Pictured here, along her gorgeous and sexy stylist, @liesllaurie is seen wearing a @anelbothac red dress thingymajig. Made out of satin mined in the champagne region of France, this dress was everything and more.
“The model, @liesllaurie is said to be married to a humble and young man from the Vaal. Personally, he should be a model but he already has too many career paths. He also doesn’t like attention and prefers life behind the scenes.“
Followers wasted no time being as smitten by the couple and sent the love right back.
ree.marley wrote: “I really love y’all😂❤️ honestly best couple on the internet. There’s not one post I don’t enjoy.”
nono_msebenzi wrote: “They should brew husbands like you 😍😍.”
248lfm added: “I can’t wait for you lovely couple to have kids ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and wondering how the captions would be 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”
Dr Musa even loaded the comments section of his own post as he kept saying sweet nothings to Liesl on the public domain, sending followers into a heart warming frenzy.
Meanwhile, Twitter was lit with mixed emotions when the post became a trending topic .
This is so cute👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/0f7m9IjN0X— Mlungisi (@Mlu__N2) September 29, 2022
I don't bother anyone, I just wake up and love my wife. - Dr Musa Mthombeni. pic.twitter.com/EyvYjqVc0w— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 30, 2022
People who don't understand why Dr Musa loves his wife so much are people who never witnessed affection growing up. That's it.— Luna M.N (@MphoMoalamedi) September 30, 2022
The way South Africans are used to enjoying toxic relationships shows in their comments they're having for Dr Musa.— Ghost🇿🇦 (@Ghost_Garci) September 30, 2022
Y'all always have chest pains when you see a genuine person expressing their love for their significant other.
People who are from broken families behave like that. pic.twitter.com/59CrQJHhPv
The depression that is waiting for Dr Musa Mothembeni when his hun cheats is still doing push ups while drinking Herbalife 🌿— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 30, 2022
Most girls don’t like guys Dr Musa, they act like they do here on social media but in real life they friendzone such guys. 🤞🏾— ISHMAEL 🏴☠️☠️🇿🇦 🇷🇺 (@mr_shimmy) September 30, 2022
Dr Musa loving his wife the way that he does looks so foreign to alot of you. Iv actually always preferred a person who is always that obsessed with me because I do get obsessed too when I'm Inlove. Yall making it look like there's something wrong with the way he loves his wife.— Mamo's City 💙💙 (@ManCityGworl) September 30, 2022
In June this year, Liesl, a former Miss South Africa, announced her departure from Jacaranda FM after seven years at the station.