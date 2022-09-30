Mzansi reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni’s cute obsession with his wife Liesl

In a recent Instagram picture posted by television host Dr Musa Mthombeni, the couple are seen posing in a mirror while he takes a picture of Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, looking like a dream in a red dress. Dr Musa captions it: “I personally have no fashion sense, but my work is beautiful. Pictured here, along her gorgeous and sexy stylist, @liesllaurie is seen wearing a @anelbothac red dress thingymajig. Made out of satin mined in the champagne region of France, this dress was everything and more.

“The model, @liesllaurie is said to be married to a humble and young man from the Vaal. Personally, he should be a model but he already has too many career paths. He also doesn’t like attention and prefers life behind the scenes.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) Followers wasted no time being as smitten by the couple and sent the love right back. ree.marley wrote: “I really love y’all😂❤️ honestly best couple on the internet. There’s not one post I don’t enjoy.”

nono_msebenzi wrote: “They should brew husbands like you 😍😍.” 248lfm added: “I can’t wait for you lovely couple to have kids ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and wondering how the captions would be 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.” Dr Musa even loaded the comments section of his own post as he kept saying sweet nothings to Liesl on the public domain, sending followers into a heart warming frenzy.

Meanwhile, Twitter was lit with mixed emotions when the post became a trending topic . This is so cute👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/0f7m9IjN0X — Mlungisi (@Mlu__N2) September 29, 2022 I don't bother anyone, I just wake up and love my wife. - Dr Musa Mthombeni. pic.twitter.com/EyvYjqVc0w — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 30, 2022

People who don't understand why Dr Musa loves his wife so much are people who never witnessed affection growing up. That's it. — Luna M.N (@MphoMoalamedi) September 30, 2022 The way South Africans are used to enjoying toxic relationships shows in their comments they're having for Dr Musa.

Y'all always have chest pains when you see a genuine person expressing their love for their significant other.

People who are from broken families behave like that. pic.twitter.com/59CrQJHhPv — Ghost🇿🇦 (@Ghost_Garci) September 30, 2022 The depression that is waiting for Dr Musa Mothembeni when his hun cheats is still doing push ups while drinking Herbalife 🌿 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 30, 2022

