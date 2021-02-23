Mzansi reacts to Euphonik’s 'smash them’ message to MacG

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It was a case of the wrong place, the wrong time and definitely the wrong choice of words when Euphonik sent MacG a message of support. The DJ and former 947 host took to Twitter this week to congratulate controversial podcaster MacG following news of a new partnership he scored. “Podcast & Chill with MacG”, the name of his show, received a considerable amount of subscribers over the past few days, as reported by local entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. BRANDS: Mac G scores new deal & his channel numbers soar



The Mac G Podcast has nabbed Studio 88 as a new partner



His channel is getting 600 average daily subs & got a 30 day boost of 19k new subs



His biggest day was Feb 9th, where he earned over 4000 new subs.#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/r9yRxZ3NFL — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 23, 2021 Euphonik took to Twitter to congratulate MacG saying: “Smash them @MacGUnleashed! SMASH THEM.” Smash them @MacGUnleashed! SMASH THEM 🚀🤾🏾‍♂️ — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) February 23, 2021 While MacG trended, many tweeps replied to Euphonik saying his choice of words was inappropriate because of him and long time friend DJ Fresh being accused of rape.

See below:

"Smash them" coming from you just doesn't sound right...



There's just something about it.... Congrats was a better word pic.twitter.com/bRbeh4K8Yv — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) February 23, 2021

Ai mara Euphonik, "smash them" 🤔 you might mean well but bro come on...not you at least not now. pic.twitter.com/YpXlPWeRaC — 👆🏽 RED CARD SPECIALIST👆🏽🇿🇦 (@Promise30797182) February 23, 2021

Waiting for the answer... pic.twitter.com/16PG7MY10n — The Dog Father (@molefe_cedric) February 23, 2021

That "smash" doesn't sound appropriate. — Ndiphiwe Linda (@pimphish31) February 23, 2021

Last week Euphonik and DJ Fresh were let off the hook by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) when it decided not to prosecute the duo.

This after a woman accused the DJs of drugging and raping her and three other women at a party in Johannesburg in 2011.

She laid a charge at the Sunnyside police station on January 13.

Following the NPA’s decision, Euphonik lashed out at what he called a “toxic feminist brigade”.

“Shout out to the toxic feminist brigade who are conscious liars and delusionists that don’t know the difference between fact or fiction. You can’t rape someone you’ve never met and don’t know. No matter how much you want to believe it, it won’t make it true.”

In a joint statement with DJ Fresh, the duo said they were pleased with the NPA’s decision to no prosecute them.