Euphonik and MacG. Pictures: Instagram
Mzansi reacts to Euphonik’s 'smash them’ message to MacG

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 2h ago

It was a case of the wrong place, the wrong time and definitely the wrong choice of words when Euphonik sent MacG a message of support.

The DJ and former 947 host took to Twitter this week to congratulate controversial podcaster MacG following news of a new partnership he scored.

“Podcast & Chill with MacG”, the name of his show, received a considerable amount of subscribers over the past few days, as reported by local entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Euphonik took to Twitter to congratulate MacG saying: “Smash them @MacGUnleashed! SMASH THEM.”

While MacG trended, many tweeps replied to Euphonik saying his choice of words was inappropriate because of him and long time friend DJ Fresh being accused of rape.

See below:

Last week Euphonik and DJ Fresh were let off the hook by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) when it decided not to prosecute the duo.

This after a woman accused the DJs of drugging and raping her and three other women at a party in Johannesburg in 2011.

She laid a charge at the Sunnyside police station on January 13.

Following the NPA’s decision, Euphonik lashed out at what he called a “toxic feminist brigade”.

“Shout out to the toxic feminist brigade who are conscious liars and delusionists that don’t know the difference between fact or fiction. You can’t rape someone you’ve never met and don’t know. No matter how much you want to believe it, it won’t make it true.”

In a joint statement with DJ Fresh, the duo said they were pleased with the NPA’s decision to no prosecute them.

