Gareth Cliff. Picture: Instagram
Mzansi reacts to Gareth Cliff on 'The Big Debate'

Time of article published 3h ago

Mzansi had a lot to say in response to South Africa's town hall debate show, "The Big Debate", which now moved online with a series called "Rise Above" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show, hosted by veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi, featured former "Idols SA" Judge Gareth Cliff as well as author Jamil F. Khan, where they discuss Cliff’s now viral letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The shows and the points raised by the guests became a trending topic on Twitter, with many not holding back.

The episode had many quotable moments, but it also sparked a big debate online where Tweeps were critical of the conduct of Cliff.

