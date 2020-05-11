Mzansi reacts to Gareth Cliff on 'The Big Debate'

Mzansi had a lot to say in response to South Africa's town hall debate show, "The Big Debate", which now moved online with a series called "Rise Above" due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show, hosted by veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi, featured former "Idols SA" Judge Gareth Cliff as well as author Jamil F. Khan, where they discuss Cliff’s now viral letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The shows and the points raised by the guests became a trending topic on Twitter, with many not holding back.

We are losing hope, says @GarethCliff. Who's this 'we'? You speak for privilege. Your wealth comes from the exploitation of the people you claim to speak for. @JamilFarouk.



Feel the flames on #RiseAbove with @RediTlhabi Gareth & Jamil. https://t.co/WZDKLDbhkg — Big Debate SA (@BigDebateSA) May 9, 2020

The episode had many quotable moments, but it also sparked a big debate online where Tweeps were critical of the conduct of Cliff.

It’s impossible for me to watch this without screaming. Did Gareth get more insufferable and more loud about his ignorance and privilege over the years or was he like this even at 5?? https://t.co/vfhIWcl2dp — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) May 10, 2020

A child throwing a tantrum. @JamilFarouk had so much grace and kept such a poker face when Gareth instead of attacking jamil’s arguments, started name calling etc! Urgh also I want jamil to teach how to poker face that well! — Sherilyn Naidoo (@Sherzi15) May 10, 2020

Was sent this not sure the source but like in life everything is not black and white. pic.twitter.com/kZsbealTTs — Sharendra Panday (@Sharendra) May 10, 2020

It’s impossible for gov to keep this country locked down precisely because it will obliterate the middle class who largely has debt and little to no savings but Gareth & the Woolies Warriors don’t come across as caring about that,they using the poor to argue for their privilege — Olivia Kern (@OliviaKern1) May 10, 2020

I just watched the interview. Gareth is articulate, assertive & well spoken. I don’t agree with him that the market is fair. But I agree with his other points of view. To narrow the issue to race alone is disingenuous. Jamil should’ve read the letter & refine his arguments. — Dimpo ka-Luzipho (@dimpold) May 10, 2020

Wow. Gareth Cliff resorted to slights and called @JamilFarouk “You petty socialist!” The worst debates one can have is when you say one thing and then the other person makes it seem like you said an extreme version of what you actually said, devoid of any nuance. pic.twitter.com/47aERmWPaR — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) May 10, 2020

Not sure Jamil comprehends to extent to which he was outwitted by Gareth in this debate.



This was a debate between reality and Marxist theory. https://t.co/3acDveb9TN — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) May 10, 2020

Since watching last nights Big Debate, I realized how many Gareth Cliffs I’ve had to deal with and how truly exhausting and infuriating they are. — miss vanjie (@taahira_k) May 10, 2020

It was also pathetic to watch #reditlabi try and set Gareth up with the visuals of the whiteys braaing juxtaposed with the darkies being harassed by the police. Why didn't she use the visuals of Stella Abramswhatshernameagain having dinner during lockdown.? — Magnus Heystek (@MagnusHeystek) May 10, 2020

LOL.as I have always said, STOP FEARING trendy-Lefties!



They are not smart, and they wilt under scrutiny & facts.



Watch @GarethCliff destroy this #SJW and rightly call out the hosts occasional attempts to strawman him👍🏾



Happy Sunday, y’all!



Watch —> https://t.co/rE1UxXe4ny — Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) May 10, 2020

Probably watched ten minutes of the Gareth Cliff video and I knew he was on some bs when he dismissed everything done in the humanities because it doesn't cater to his world view. — Pussy Bacon Escobar (@ocasionallyAmy) May 9, 2020

Gareth intellectually and substantively wiped the floor with Jamil.



At such a critical point in our history, regarding such an important topic, how could they not get a credible opponent to Gareth's point of view.



It was a waste of time!

The focus is on all the wrong things! pic.twitter.com/KwKShT14YS — Hendrik Strydom (@Hennerikus) May 10, 2020

Jamil’s attempt at a debate with Gareth. pic.twitter.com/5hUPuUU87p — Mills (@bastionow81) May 10, 2020