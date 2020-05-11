Mzansi reacts to Gareth Cliff on 'The Big Debate'
Mzansi had a lot to say in response to South Africa's town hall debate show, "The Big Debate", which now moved online with a series called "Rise Above" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The show, hosted by veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi, featured former "Idols SA" Judge Gareth Cliff as well as author Jamil F. Khan, where they discuss Cliff’s now viral letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The shows and the points raised by the guests became a trending topic on Twitter, with many not holding back.
We are losing hope, says @GarethCliff. Who's this 'we'? You speak for privilege. Your wealth comes from the exploitation of the people you claim to speak for. @JamilFarouk.— Big Debate SA (@BigDebateSA) May 9, 2020
Feel the flames on #RiseAbove with @RediTlhabi Gareth & Jamil. https://t.co/WZDKLDbhkg
The episode had many quotable moments, but it also sparked a big debate online where Tweeps were critical of the conduct of Cliff.
It’s impossible for me to watch this without screaming. Did Gareth get more insufferable and more loud about his ignorance and privilege over the years or was he like this even at 5?? https://t.co/vfhIWcl2dp— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) May 10, 2020
A child throwing a tantrum. @JamilFarouk had so much grace and kept such a poker face when Gareth instead of attacking jamil’s arguments, started name calling etc! Urgh also I want jamil to teach how to poker face that well!— Sherilyn Naidoo (@Sherzi15) May 10, 2020
Was sent this not sure the source but like in life everything is not black and white. pic.twitter.com/kZsbealTTs— Sharendra Panday (@Sharendra) May 10, 2020
It’s impossible for gov to keep this country locked down precisely because it will obliterate the middle class who largely has debt and little to no savings but Gareth & the Woolies Warriors don’t come across as caring about that,they using the poor to argue for their privilege— Olivia Kern (@OliviaKern1) May 10, 2020
I just watched the interview. Gareth is articulate, assertive & well spoken. I don’t agree with him that the market is fair. But I agree with his other points of view. To narrow the issue to race alone is disingenuous. Jamil should’ve read the letter & refine his arguments.— Dimpo ka-Luzipho (@dimpold) May 10, 2020
Wow. Gareth Cliff resorted to slights and called @JamilFarouk “You petty socialist!” The worst debates one can have is when you say one thing and then the other person makes it seem like you said an extreme version of what you actually said, devoid of any nuance. pic.twitter.com/47aERmWPaR— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) May 10, 2020
Not sure Jamil comprehends to extent to which he was outwitted by Gareth in this debate.— Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) May 10, 2020
This was a debate between reality and Marxist theory. https://t.co/3acDveb9TN
Since watching last nights Big Debate, I realized how many Gareth Cliffs I’ve had to deal with and how truly exhausting and infuriating they are.— miss vanjie (@taahira_k) May 10, 2020
It was also pathetic to watch #reditlabi try and set Gareth up with the visuals of the whiteys braaing juxtaposed with the darkies being harassed by the police. Why didn't she use the visuals of Stella Abramswhatshernameagain having dinner during lockdown.?— Magnus Heystek (@MagnusHeystek) May 10, 2020
LOL.as I have always said, STOP FEARING trendy-Lefties!— Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) May 10, 2020
They are not smart, and they wilt under scrutiny & facts.
Watch @GarethCliff destroy this #SJW and rightly call out the hosts occasional attempts to strawman him👍🏾
Happy Sunday, y’all!
Watch —> https://t.co/rE1UxXe4ny
Probably watched ten minutes of the Gareth Cliff video and I knew he was on some bs when he dismissed everything done in the humanities because it doesn't cater to his world view.— Pussy Bacon Escobar (@ocasionallyAmy) May 9, 2020
Gareth intellectually and substantively wiped the floor with Jamil.— Hendrik Strydom (@Hennerikus) May 10, 2020
At such a critical point in our history, regarding such an important topic, how could they not get a credible opponent to Gareth's point of view.
It was a waste of time!
The focus is on all the wrong things! pic.twitter.com/KwKShT14YS
Jamil’s attempt at a debate with Gareth. pic.twitter.com/5hUPuUU87p— Mills (@bastionow81) May 10, 2020
Gareth Cliff has a White savior complex hence he felt the need to insult @JamilFarouk who refused to stoop down to his level! He knows along with all white people defending him if the lockdown continues he has no chance to exploit all the black workers he pretends to speak for— Faatimah Shandu Mohamed (@faatimah_Moh) May 10, 2020