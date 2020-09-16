Mzansi reacts to Lasizwe’s confession and request for prayer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Reality television star Lasizwe has made a shocking confession to his fans. The star opened up on social media about how he had lost his true authentic self. Taking to Twitter, the social media star who went on to bag a hit reality show in MTV Base, Fake It Till You Make It, tweeted that he had become fake. “I’ve lost my true authentic self! I have became fake and plastic! The fame monster has gotten a hold of me! What you can do for me is to pray for me! Honestly please pray for me! It would really help”, he tweeted. He went on to further say that he will be deleting his social media accounts.

“With that being said with immediate effect I am deleting all my social media applications and beginning a journey of self discovery”.

With that being said with immediate effect I am deleting all my social media applications and beginning a journey of self discovery — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 15, 2020

Lasizwe’s sister, Khanyi Mbau has in the past warned Lasizwe about fame and its downfalls. This come after Lasizwe said he had purchased a house when he actually did not. Khanyi publicly called him out for lying and the two beefed.

At the time Khanyi expressed how distraught she is about Lasizwe lying “I‘m very upset at him for doing that; he lied – the apartment is a rental. He told Fresh that he bought it and he went onto the breakfast show to speak about it and it’s not true.”

She added: "It’s not the first time he has pulled a stunt like this and we have warned him but he will learn and eventually grow to know that you can’t lie about something like this.”

Love and light sthandwa saam,take all the time you need to https://t.co/7P6eAGDY5W you in my prayers♥️‼️ — Kii_Tshow (@Kikim1402) September 15, 2020

Trying too hard to maintain certain standards perhaps? 😐 pic.twitter.com/IkafvhEsA3 — Tazzman (@Tazzman77990840) September 15, 2020

Social media is how you make money😢 what you gonna do about that



And really sorry for what you are going through. We love you so much❤ — 🏳️‍🌈uP.R.I.D.E.❤🔥🌈 (@Philani_njabulo) September 15, 2020

I hope you will find the peace and clarity you need and actually heal.. All the best and lots of love❤️ — IamThuthu👑 (@ThuthuAm) September 15, 2020