Mzansi reacts to Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa’s racy pictures

Actress Letoya Makhene and her fiance, businesswoman Lebo Keswa are not leaving much to the imagination in the latest pictures they posted on social media. The duo has fast become one of the country’s most popular couples since making their relationship public earlier this year and that’s partly because they are not afraid to let it be known that they are madly in love. And what they won't be tolerating, are the hateful comments thrown at them. The couple, who have been serving the social media streets with couple goals since the day they laid eyes on one another, have been steaming things up on the various platforms, resulting in them facing some nasty comments. Clearly still in the honeymoon phase, a smitten Letoya took to Twitter to share snaps of them looking all loved up on a couch.

While many cheered them for being open about how madly in love they are, trolls saw it as an opportunity to mock them for displaying too much of affection in public.

Not that I'm being judgemental or anything. . . But a lesbian sangoma??? pic.twitter.com/yPIm9LlgFL — Busi_Diamonds (@BusiDiamonds) November 30, 2020

Oow I'm late no im confused rather.. didn't she bag a 2nd marriage having a blended family with some guy? Or I'm behind. Oow well congrats gal❤️❤️❤️👩‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/n06RZXTDom — MaShengeOffline👑 (@MaShengeOffline) November 30, 2020

Was it necessary to share these pics? — NO DMs PLEASE 🤚 (@MahlodiJR) November 30, 2020

This is the problem with these LGVBTIDJK people, benza too much masepa pic.twitter.com/WIxSxXvbHJ — L-jay🇿🇦 (@LungsanMathe) December 1, 2020

Make them talk sisi.. Generate Conversations, shake the internet for a sec, make them angry, make them happy.. Just do u 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 — 🌸Katniss EverDeen 🌸🏳️‍🌈 (@MoriThuli) December 1, 2020

Last month Lebo shared how she was interrogated by her family when she revealed her intentions to marry “another woman.”

She shared a photograph of herself, sitting with her uncle, in what looked like a tense meeting at a diner, and she explains how the meeting went.

She wrote: “This is my uncle and he’s one of two remaining eldest uncles we have in the family. On this day I had asked him for a meeting and told him I want to get married. I have never been this interrogated in my life.”

She continued explaining that she used the opportunity to educate her elderly uncle about her own sexuality. The uncle thought same-sex marriages were things that are only done in movies.