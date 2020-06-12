Mzansi reacts to Nasty C's new single 'Eazy'
Nasty C left the social media streets shaking after he dropped his latest single, "Eazy".
The award-winning rapper released the single among a ton of fanfare.
The Def Jam Africa Records artist, known for hits like Hell Naw, Strings and Bling and SMA announced that Eazy was available on all streaming platforms.
GANG!!!!!! EAZY IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING EVERYWHERE!! LINK IN MY BIO #nastycEAZY #ZMWSP https://t.co/CnOpc2B16L pic.twitter.com/6tRCYDjezu— EAZY OUT EVERYWHERE (@Nasty_CSA) June 11, 2020
The award-winning rapper, who recently featured on "Blood & Water" as a record producer, is known for being consistent with his music and has managed to get hip-hop giants Kwesta and Stogie T to notice his single.
The two were sure to give him props for his latest track.
See other reactions below:
Every real spitter always has atleast ONE moment is a song that speaks to it. Can’t help it. It has to be done. Xavi don’t wanna embarrass nobody, he just turning and you in the way. 🔥— STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) June 12, 2020
#NastyCEazy— bulelani ntloko (@Bulelani_Oogies) June 11, 2020
Don't be fooled by the title, he didn't go easy at all🥴🔥🔥🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/rAg0TuNmPk
Nasty C's music keeps on improving 🔥🙆🏽♂️— Efkay Lele Legodi ⚪ (@lele_efkay) June 12, 2020
That boy will definitely win a Grammy
His talent is priceless👌🏽💿
There's no such talent in SOUTHY. 🙌🏽
Matter of fact the whole Continent🙆🏽♂️
1. Nasty C✔️#NastyCEazy pic.twitter.com/1QIH4okphQ
#nastycEAZY we as Nasty fans we are happy 💥💥💥💥this nigga is always dropping hits after hits pic.twitter.com/SDz7JXLrBt— OMILLY NDHLOVU (@OmillyN) June 11, 2020
I told Yall a Zulu was about to demonstrate his powers bheka manje!!!🔥#NastyCEazy pic.twitter.com/sZauacJr3V— Male Alpha (@thami_tzz) June 12, 2020