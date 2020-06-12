EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Nasty C. Picture: Instagram
Nasty C. Picture: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Nasty C's new single 'Eazy'

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 16m ago

Share this article:

Nasty C left the social media streets shaking after he dropped his latest single, "Eazy". 

The award-winning rapper released the single among a ton of fanfare. 

The Def Jam Africa Records artist, known for hits like Hell Naw, Strings and Bling and SMA announced that Eazy was available on all streaming platforms.

The award-winning rapper, who recently featured on "Blood & Water" as a record producer, is known for being consistent with his music and has managed to get hip-hop giants Kwesta and Stogie T to notice his single. 

The two were sure to give him props for his latest track.

See other reactions below:

Share this article:

Related Articles