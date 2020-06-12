Mzansi reacts to Nasty C's new single 'Eazy'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nasty C left the social media streets shaking after he dropped his latest single, "Eazy". The award-winning rapper released the single among a ton of fanfare. The Def Jam Africa Records artist, known for hits like Hell Naw, Strings and Bling and SMA announced that Eazy was available on all streaming platforms. GANG!!!!!! EAZY IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING EVERYWHERE!! LINK IN MY BIO #nastycEAZY #ZMWSP https://t.co/CnOpc2B16L pic.twitter.com/6tRCYDjezu — EAZY OUT EVERYWHERE (@Nasty_CSA) June 11, 2020

The award-winning rapper, who recently featured on "Blood & Water" as a record producer, is known for being consistent with his music and has managed to get hip-hop giants Kwesta and Stogie T to notice his single.

The two were sure to give him props for his latest track.

See other reactions below:

Every real spitter always has atleast ONE moment is a song that speaks to it. Can’t help it. It has to be done. Xavi don’t wanna embarrass nobody, he just turning and you in the way. 🔥 — STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) June 12, 2020

#NastyCEazy

Don't be fooled by the title, he didn't go easy at all🥴🔥🔥🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/rAg0TuNmPk — bulelani ntloko (@Bulelani_Oogies) June 11, 2020

Nasty C's music keeps on improving 🔥🙆🏽‍♂️

That boy will definitely win a Grammy

His talent is priceless👌🏽💿

There's no such talent in SOUTHY. 🙌🏽

Matter of fact the whole Continent🙆🏽‍♂️



1. Nasty C✔️#NastyCEazy pic.twitter.com/1QIH4okphQ — Efkay Lele Legodi ⚪ (@lele_efkay) June 12, 2020

#nastycEAZY we as Nasty fans we are happy 💥💥💥💥this nigga is always dropping hits after hits pic.twitter.com/SDz7JXLrBt — OMILLY NDHLOVU (@OmillyN) June 11, 2020