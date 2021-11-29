Mzansi reacts to Natasha Thahane revealing she got R1m from government funding for abroad study

Actress Natasha Thahane was the talk of the town this past weekend and not in a good way. The star topped the trends list on social media after revealing information that did not sit right with a lot of people.

In her interview on “Podcast & Chill” with MacG, Natasha revealed that she received over R1 million in funds from the government after reaching out to politician Baleka Mbete. Natasha, who is the granddaughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, told MacG that she had needed help to pay for her studies at the New York Film Academy in 2017. According to the former Skeem Saam actress, she reached out to Baleka Mbete who was then speaker of parliament, and the ANC chairperson.

Baleka apparently reached out to the department of arts to arrange the money, in excess of R1 million, that went towards Natasha's studies. “I asked Mam’ Baleka (Mbete) and was like, ‘Mama, I need to go back to school. I’ve been accepted... I don’t know what I’m going to do, can I have funds? Please arrange something for me.’ “She managed to speak to (the department) Arts and Culture and they were able to help me,” she said on the podcast.

While others complete application forms, Nathi Mthethwa department gave her money because she is a granddaughter of Desmond Tutu. 🚮 https://t.co/InXl7gygVb — TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) November 27, 2021 While the public accused her of using her connections to get the funding, Natasha offered an explanation.

She took to Twitter to share a screenshot of emails she sent to the department that allegedly went unanswered. “I applied for funding, no-one responded. Until the school assisted me get in contact with the department,” she wrote. I applied for funding, no one responded. Until the school assisted me get in contact with the department.



