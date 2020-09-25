Mzansi reacts to Phelo Bala’s new single 'Andisafuni'

Musician Phelo Bala released his latest single, “Andisafuni” and its all the talk on the streets of Twitter. This week the star found himself trending for a number of reasons. First when he uploaded pictures of himself and his rumoured new bae, celebrity makeup artist Vuyo Varoyi. Then when pictures of his ex-boyfriend Moshe Ndiki partying in Durban surfaced on the TL, he trended again. He was the subject of conversation again when he announced that he had a new project coming up in which he would tell his story. Fast forward and so he has.

The former “Joyous Celebration” member released his single today and it does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that the lyrics are about his relationship with Moshe.

In case you missed it, Phelo and Moshe were Mzansi’s it couple last year after they made their relationship public.

However, things turned sour earlier this year. Court papers surfaced in which Phelo claimed that Moshe assaulted him with a candlestick at their Northriding, Johannesburg, home and that it was an argument over alcohol consumption.

In his court papers, Moshe claimed that over the past few months the relationship had become abusive with Phelo assaulting him on several occasions. He claimed that Phelo had an alcohol problem and started fights when he had too much to drink.

In his latest single, Phelo sings “This is not what I signed up for trust me I would rather be alone”.

The lyrics go on to say “it’s the little things the get to me”.

He also sings about the kind of love he does not want.

See how Twitter reacted below:

No lie, Phelo Bala’s song is fire. 🔥 — Zsa Zsa Gabor (@__MaBhuku) September 25, 2020

Beyonce athi Irreplaceable / Phelo athi Andisafuni❤️ https://t.co/kEzXvslQdu — Lemor❤️ (@Gomo_Stan) September 25, 2020

Clearly Phelo Bala had enough, beautiful song though. pic.twitter.com/PJ2UvGqfy9 — Mango Fun 🇿🇦🌈 (@MangoFun2) September 25, 2020

Yah no, Phelo really gave us the receipts here.. beautiful song nonetheless😍😍🔥🙈 pic.twitter.com/cDOi858TLn — Jake and Lelo (@jake_lelo) September 25, 2020