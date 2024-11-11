Mzansi reacts to Sello Maake KaNcube’s messy split from wife, protection orders and cheating allegations

Veteran actor and playwright Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife publicist and businesswoman Pearl Mbewe, have been refuting allegations that their union has been crumbling since last year, but it seems they have now reached the end of their relationship. Over the weekend, new reports surfaced that the actor had served his wife, Mbewe, with a protection order on Saturday.

The news of the popular Mzansi couple, known for their loved-up social media, has many Netizens weighing in. @womenof_world said: “Wow, the drama between Sello Maake KaNcube and Pearl Mbewe is something else! Sello says he’s never been the problem, and Pearl’s calling him a maniac, saying she needed a break. “Dirty laundry has been aired and another divorce is on the table 😂 What's going in with our celebs?”

Mbewe told the publication that she did not sign the protection order as she did not want to sign something she did not understand. The businesswoman went on to refute the allegations of infidelity levelled against her by her estranged husband on X where she denied sleeping with Keswa. “Ordinarily I would keep quiet but I won’t go down in history for being a cheat and not only so but with a woman! What level of lunacy is this maar?

“I have more gay friends than anything and I was accused of sleeping with my gay worker and now this!” People need to know when to stop!



To my family, I’m super sorry and remorseful for all of this and what it has done to the MBEWE name.



If someone told me 4yrs ago that I would be in this mess, I would have laughed to my death! — Pearl Maake kaNcube 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇱![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇼 (@Solopearl) November 10, 2024 The couple tied the knot in 2021 but have been living separately since last July, now the “Champions” actor wants out. “I have never been a problem in my marriage.

“My wife has been the problem. The social media was managed by her. Everything that was on social media, every caption that was written, was written by her. I think I have a few that I suggested … but all of them, 99.9% were written by her. She was managing the social media and I was presented as someone who was happily married when actually I lived a life of hell.” Mbewe has been working with Keswa on her newly launched podcast “My Journey” on YouTube. Keswa posted on X her strong reaction to being served, telling Maake kaNcube to “ Fotsek”. “A protection order for your bloody insecurity because you think I F**K your Wife. So is the order for your wife’s vagina,” she tweeted.

A protection order for your bloody insecurity because you think I FUCK your Wife. So is the order for your wife’s vagina🤷![CDATA[]]>🏽‍♀️🤷![CDATA[]]>🏽‍♀️🤷![CDATA[]]>🏽‍♀️ — Lebo Keswa (@Lebo_PulumoM) November 9, 2024 Netizens love drama and here are some reactions to the actor headed for divorce yet again. @Abednego082 said: “As a multiple divorcee myself, I stand with my brother Sello Maake kaNcube. I'm sad that your marriage ended. Go find another good woman bro Zee and get married again. The streets are not for people like us, and never allow fear of failure (divorce) to rule your life 💪”