Mzansi reacts to Somizi’s Instagram Stories about relationships

Being a celebrity comes with many pros and just as many cons. While fame and fortune might be a luxury for many, the scrutiny of living in the public eye is difficult. Your every move is documented and everything analysed by crazed fans and often comparisons are drawn to things that are not related. This was the case for media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, he says, when fans started declaring that the posts on his Stories on Instagram were about his marriage. The star, who had just enjoyed a getaway with his BFF, musician Vusi Nova, in the Kruger National Park, was back to work this weekend when he flew to Durban to promote his cookbook.

While many fans were excited about the star promoting his book, the attention quickly turned to his cryptic posts on Instagram.

The “Idols SA” judge posted a string of quotes about relationships, self-worth and valuing yourself.

One quote read: “Tip of the day: If they want to leave, let them. If they push you away, go.

“You weren’t put on this Earth to convince anyone of your worth. You’re here to learn, create, flourish, live, spread love & nourish.

“The ones deserving of you will always make you appreciated”.

Another read: “When someone loves you they don’t have to say it. You can tell by how they treat you”.

The last one the star posted read: “Don’t be afraid of losing people. Be afraid of losing yourself trying to please everyone around you”.

While Somizi did not stipulate what the posts were about, fans were quick to point out that on his return to Johannesburg, his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, was missing from a picture and video he posted of himself and his friends relaxing in his Dainfern mansion.

While Instagram users asked where Mohale was, Twitter users did the same and related his Instagram Stories to his marriage.

See below:

When people walk away from you, let them go. #Somizi pic.twitter.com/XAAMGiagHJ — 2lah (@2lah3) February 22, 2021

What happening to Somizi is sad, looks like Somizi invested everything to love & be with Mohale. The pain of being disregarded & unappreciated can never be endurable



When such happenes one have to walk away when he feels unwanted. Life is too short to live with regrets.#Somizi pic.twitter.com/zBV694kaPo — Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) February 15, 2021

Am i the only one who Zoomed to check if Mohale is there? 🙈🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Woz2fNLN8Z — CathyTheRealist⚙️ (@Ms_CathyPerry) February 22, 2021

Lena if I was mohale I would ghost the broer too.



Dai Mahn nkebe a nnyalane le vusi🙄 pic.twitter.com/Xhkjse7TOf — Rabbit Teeth 🐹🐹 (@DonknowMcgrego) February 22, 2021

Somehow we've all experienced this and I relate to Somizi's IG stories so much. But still, don't lose your self over someone who doesn't mind losing you🤞 pic.twitter.com/RArBGt4lJT — A Swati Queen👸 (@MsNtfulini) February 21, 2021

Lmaoo Mohale turning Somizi into a motivational speaker is the worst thing I’ve seen today😩 — ...Hoffa! (@Kwah_KL) February 21, 2021

Earlier this month, Somizi spoke candidly about his marriage and hitting the “one-year challenge”mark.

The star was a guest on Anele Mdoda’s “Anele and the Club on 947” radio show where they discussed various topics, including his marriage to Mohale.

The “Idols SA” judge, who has publicly spoken about the challenges of marriage before, said he and Mohale experienced bad and good patches in their relationship.

“It’s exactly as any other relationship, it’s got its ups and its downs and at the moment we are facing that one year challenge of a marriage, we are facing that and I am not ashamed of that.”