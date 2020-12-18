EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung surprised a waitress this week.
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung surprised a waitress this week.

Mzansi reacts to Somizi’s R600 tip to waitress

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 11m ago

Share this article:

Tis the season to be jolly and giving and while we are still a few days away from Christmas, it certainly did come early for one trainee waitress.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung stopped by The Anti Social Social Club in Melville, Johannesburg, for a meal and gifted the waitress a R622 tip this week.

The SA Idols judge, author and reality TV star shared his slip on Twitter on Thursday. His order totalled R378 but he settled the bill with R1 000.

“I know what it feels.like to have yo day made when u least expected it and when u probably need it...and this young enthusiastic med student deserved this...she gave an amazing service. Merry Xmas,” Somizi captioned the picture.

While many praised the star for making the waitress’s day, not everyone was happy Somizi shared his act of kindness on social media.

They accused him of showing off and even went as far quoting a Bible verse to justify their feelings.

See how tweeps reacted below:

Somizi did not respond to any of the hate he received. He’s probably still on a high after his performance with musician Vusi Nova.

Viewers of SA Idols were left in awe after Somizi and Vusi performed their single together for the first time.

In the season finale held last weekend, Somizi was joined on stage by Vusi, his BFF, to perform their single Ntandane - a tribute to their late mothers.

Somizi Mhlongo

Share this article:

Related Articles