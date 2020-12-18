Mzansi reacts to Somizi’s R600 tip to waitress

Tis the season to be jolly and giving and while we are still a few days away from Christmas, it certainly did come early for one trainee waitress. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung stopped by The Anti Social Social Club in Melville, Johannesburg, for a meal and gifted the waitress a R622 tip this week. The SA Idols judge, author and reality TV star shared his slip on Twitter on Thursday. His order totalled R378 but he settled the bill with R1 000. “I know what it feels.like to have yo day made when u least expected it and when u probably need it...and this young enthusiastic med student deserved this...she gave an amazing service. Merry Xmas,” Somizi captioned the picture. I know what it https://t.co/vE5nwFrcSs to have yo day made when u least expected it and when u probably need it....and this young enthusiastic med student deserved this.....she gave an amazing service. Merry Xmas pic.twitter.com/6eW4qgPZRJ — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 17, 2020 While many praised the star for making the waitress’s day, not everyone was happy Somizi shared his act of kindness on social media.

They accused him of showing off and even went as far quoting a Bible verse to justify their feelings.

See how tweeps reacted below:

Dear Somizi, this is great but there's no need to come on Twitter and publish good acts. Even the bible condemns this thing of publicising good acts. It defeats the purpose of what u just did. Do all these amazing acts in secret and God will publicly bless u. No need for this — ENOCKAY (@ENOCKAY) December 17, 2020

I'm just gon' leave this here pic.twitter.com/Io82jfprzc — Tshepo Seripe (@justTshepo) December 17, 2020

REST REST REST!!!!!!!When they don't post then ya'll say they doing nothing to help others and when they do post,its also a problem.Finding a problem in every little thing,mxm.I'm sure you made that person's Xmas Som Som.More blessings to you🙏🙏 — Gracious (@gracierto) December 17, 2020

Lol, "Lemme give this person so much money, I can't wait to flex about it on tweeter, I can't just help someone and shut up about it, lemme take a photo and brag on Twitter but use sweet words so it doesn't look like gagging." — MELANIN-GOD🇿🇦🇳🇬🦍 (@AfricanGiantII) December 17, 2020

Why put it on twitter though? — God blessed (@marumoC2) December 17, 2020

Somizi did not respond to any of the hate he received. He’s probably still on a high after his performance with musician Vusi Nova.

Viewers of SA Idols were left in awe after Somizi and Vusi performed their single together for the first time.

In the season finale held last weekend, Somizi was joined on stage by Vusi, his BFF, to perform their single Ntandane - a tribute to their late mothers.