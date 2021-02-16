Mzansi reacts to the NPA not prosecuting DJ Fresh & Euphonik

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africans have reacted to the news that the National Prosecuting Authority will not be prosecuting DJ duo Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane and Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi. Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the NPA, confirmed to IOL Entertainment there were no prospects of “a successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient.” “With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken.” A woman accused the DJs of drugging and raping her and three other women at a party in Johannesburg in 2011. She laid a charge at the Sunnyside police station on January 13. When reached for comment, she said: "I am not speaking to any media right now."

DJ Fresh and Euphonik took to Twitter to announce the NPA had dismissed the case because there was no substance to the allegations.

“We are pleased to state that, after considering all of the evidence collected while investigating the claim made against us, the chief prosecutor has dismissed the allegations on the basis that the allegations are without merit,” read part of their statement.

The pair expressed their sadness over how gender-based violence (GBV) seemed to have been “weaponised” against them.

“As we've said before these are false allegations and we are saddened that GBV, a serious crisis in SA, was weaponised in this manner,” their statement said.

While the pair were initially pulled off the air because of the rape allegations, they were later released from their contracts with Primedia Broadcasting.

“Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. Their last shows on 947 were aired on January 15 and January 10 2021, respectively,” the broadcaster said.

Following the news of the NPA’s decision to not prosecute DJ Fresh and Euphonik social media weighted in on the matter.

Lack of evidence does not prove that DJ Fresh and Euphonik are innocent neither does it imply that they're not guilty. — Matšedi (@VincentMailola) February 16, 2021

That "We are pleased to inform you" on DJ fresh statement its somehow. They actually mean we must now celebrate. Applaud them of iets. pic.twitter.com/h1vnUgHThq — Mama_Bokamoso👭 (@Katlego_Denga) February 16, 2021

If Dj fresh is indeed a rapist he will never run away with it forever, aslong as they can run they'll never hide forever. Lets just wait time will tell who was right and who was wrong. — Munje Martin (@Munje101) February 16, 2021

This DJ Fresh and Euphonik thing just reminds me of how uneducated about Rape South African Men are.



They really don't know when they're violating another person.



We're in very big as a Country becuase of this basement reasoning when it comes to rape in South Africa. — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) February 16, 2021