Mzansi shows Schalk Bezuidenhout love amid divorce announcement

Schalk Bezuidenhout, the beloved South African comedian known for his quirky wit and bright sweaters, has dropped a bombshell. He has announced that he and his wife, Mica McKechnie, are parting ways after being married for less than two years.

His announcement follows hot on the heels of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's split, leaving Mzansi heartbroken over another celebrity couple calling it quits. He took to Instagram over the weekend to ask fans to keep things kind, sharing that his mom loves to read the comments. On his Instagram Stories, he wrote: “The internet can be harsh sometimes.” I want her to be spared from any hurtful words.“

The outpouring of support has clearly moved him, with fans and strangers alike stepping in to show love and to offer him some encouraging words. Bezuidenhout responded with gratitude, captioning one of his posts: “Just a video to give credit where credit is due. Thank you, you don't know what it means.” For the comedian, seeing the backlash that the Kolisis faced just a few weeks prior was a wake-up call.

He admitted: “I thought maybe I’d just keep it a secret forever because it just feels easier at this point. After witnessing the intense, often uninformed opinions that came with the Kolisis’ news, he realised the pressure he’d soon face. “That really put the fear of God in me,” he shared, adding that he felt genuine sympathy for the Kolisi’s having to navigate such brutal reactions. Despite his nerves, Schalk was blown away by the positive response.

“I was f**ken nervous, that’s why I did it on my Instagram and Facebook stories because there’s no comment section,” he explained, opting for a platform where fans couldn’t instantly react. However, the outpouring of kindness and encouragement left him humbled. “After yesterday, I have the best, best support and followers,” he said, emphasising how much it meant to him during this challenging time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schalk Bezuidenhout (@schalkiebez) One social media user wrote: “Schalk, at some point in each of your followers lives, you've made them smile, now it's our turn to make you smile. “We are here for you both. For those you want to make nasty comments, remember, if you have nothing nice to say, them rather say nothing at all. Send love, laughter and happiness to you.”