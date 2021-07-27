Mzansi supports Zakes Bantwini’s wish to become minister of arts and culture
Musician Zakes Bantwini wasted no time this week in shooting his shot for a new job.
Just like in the game of Monopoly, Zakes went past “begin”, in this instance Human Resources, and went straight to his potential boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Zakes called on Ramaphosa (via a tweet) to consider him for the position of minister of sports, art and culture.
Taking to Twitter, the “Clap Your Hands” hitmaker addressed the presidency, saying that with the way things have gone in the entertainment industry since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, he believes there was no leadership and wants to be the change he sees for the future of the entertainment industry.
“I want to be minister of art and culture. This pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry and it's clear we have NO leadership that cares for creative economy of this nation. As creatives we deserve better and I want to change that for next generation,” he wrote.
Following his tweet, one social media user hit back at Zakes saying he does not contribute to the South African economy.
Zakes responded, saying artists are the backbone of the nation and should be more appreciated for their contributions.
“Overall, and beyond film, South Africa's creative economy contributes about R90bn to the national economy.
“Arts, culture and heritage sector projects, events and organisations are key to economic growth and job creation.
“If a R90bn industry is nothing to you then I don’t know. This pandemic needs more than your savings to survive, it needs leadership and accountability,” said Zakes.
He also said that leadership and accountability was needed in order to survive the pandemic.
Other tweeps supported the stars wish to be the next minister. See below:
I would back Zakes Bantwini for this role. He's an entrepreneurial artist who is not afraid of new ideas.— Tinashe Venge (@tnvenge) July 27, 2021
I also love that he wants to be minister of ARTS AND CULTURE. A&C should not be bundled with sports, it deserves its own portfolio.
You have my vote @ZakesBantwiniSA https://t.co/8NpDFRb6MJ
Yes grooti ✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/ZHrpCcy9c4— Mnombo (@abuti_dot) July 27, 2021
You have my vote Minister❤✌ https://t.co/ovHYJyYfxs— Sbo Dahidden Poet (@DahiddenP) July 26, 2021
We will Support you Big king. Our industry is in crisis https://t.co/mnPsvrWdfY— Eric letsoisa (@HapeEric) July 26, 2021
People underneath this thread forget that the entertainment industry gets taxed heavily. The government must look out for them as well, Zakes is right. https://t.co/d4EIciQrtF— Gcwalumuzi (@opportunity_TWS) July 26, 2021