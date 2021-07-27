EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Zakes Bantwini. Picture: Instagram
Zakes Bantwini. Picture: Instagram

Mzansi supports Zakes Bantwini’s wish to become minister of arts and culture

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Musician Zakes Bantwini wasted no time this week in shooting his shot for a new job.

Just like in the game of Monopoly, Zakes went past “begin”, in this instance Human Resources, and went straight to his potential boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zakes called on Ramaphosa (via a tweet) to consider him for the position of minister of sports, art and culture.

Taking to Twitter, the “Clap Your Hands” hitmaker addressed the presidency, saying that with the way things have gone in the entertainment industry since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, he believes there was no leadership and wants to be the change he sees for the future of the entertainment industry.

“I want to be minister of art and culture. This pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry and it's clear we have NO leadership that cares for creative economy of this nation. As creatives we deserve better and I want to change that for next generation,” he wrote.

MORE ON THIS

Following his tweet, one social media user hit back at Zakes saying he does not contribute to the South African economy.

Zakes responded, saying artists are the backbone of the nation and should be more appreciated for their contributions.

“Overall, and beyond film, South Africa's creative economy contributes about R90bn to the national economy.

“Arts, culture and heritage sector projects, events and organisations are key to economic growth and job creation.

“If a R90bn industry is nothing to you then I don’t know. This pandemic needs more than your savings to survive, it needs leadership and accountability,” said Zakes.

He also said that leadership and accountability was needed in order to survive the pandemic.

Other tweeps supported the stars wish to be the next minister. See below:

ANCCyril RamaphosaCelebrity GossipParliamentCovid-19

Share this article: