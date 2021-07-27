Mzansi supports Zakes Bantwini’s wish to become minister of arts and culture

Musician Zakes Bantwini wasted no time this week in shooting his shot for a new job. Just like in the game of Monopoly, Zakes went past “begin”, in this instance Human Resources, and went straight to his potential boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zakes called on Ramaphosa (via a tweet) to consider him for the position of minister of sports, art and culture. Taking to Twitter, the “Clap Your Hands” hitmaker addressed the presidency, saying that with the way things have gone in the entertainment industry since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, he believes there was no leadership and wants to be the change he sees for the future of the entertainment industry. “I want to be minister of art and culture. This pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry and it's clear we have NO leadership that cares for creative economy of this nation. As creatives we deserve better and I want to change that for next generation,” he wrote.

I want to be Minister of Art & Culture @PresidencyZA, This pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry and it's clear we have NO leadership that cares for creative economy of this nation. As creatives we deserve better and I want to change that for next generation. — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) July 25, 2021 Following his tweet, one social media user hit back at Zakes saying he does not contribute to the South African economy. Zakes responded, saying artists are the backbone of the nation and should be more appreciated for their contributions. “Overall, and beyond film, South Africa's creative economy contributes about R90bn to the national economy.