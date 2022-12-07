Mzansi Twitter barking mad at American rapper Pitbull following deadly pit bull attacks

Poor Pitbull had no idea what he was doing when he changed his profile picture earlier this week. Dapper in a light blue jacket and black shirt (and pouting, as he does), he probably imagined he’d be showered with compliments.
Instead, Pitbull is likely now wondering why the heck he’s banned from South Africa. “You are banned in South Africa,” one user commented flatly.
Following a string of deadly pit bull attacks in the country, the American rapper has found himself in the crossfire of Mzansi’s rage as Tweeps declare that he isn’t allowed here.
“You’re not allowed in SA I hope you know,” Tweeted @captain_champu in a post that’s since been liked and retweeted thousands of times.
You’re not allowed in SA I hope you know!! https://t.co/zcFYhpdjEZ— Azor Ahai (@Captain_Champu) December 6, 2022
When a user responded “Wait why? I don’t get it”, another explained: “Pit bulls are banned in South Africa, his name is Pitbull.”
While there’s widespread debate about the recent pit bull attacks, pit bulls aren’t actually legally banned in SA.
But that hasn’t stopped more users from taking it upon themselves to “ban” poor old Pitbull.
“You're banned in South Africa bro,” said @KweziQuesta.
You're banned in South Africa bro pic.twitter.com/Omv139R7U4— The Quest (@KweziQuesta) December 6, 2022
“Pit bulls are about to be banned in South Africa,” declared @barca_c10. “Just putting it out there.”
Pitbulls are about to be banned in South Africa... Just putting it out there pic.twitter.com/OBHMObV8SG— GunHee (@Barca_C10) December 7, 2022
One user jokingly accused the rapper of biting people in the country. “Yewena uluma Abantu Lana ensouth Africa ... You are banned here 😤😤.”
Yewena uluma Abantu Lana ensouth Africa ..— ® (@RybroX) December 6, 2022
You are banned here 😤😤
Other nationalities have also been getting in on the action. “You are to be banned in Botswana soon.”
You are to be banned in Botswana soon https://t.co/fLRtQfoWG5— M⭕GOMOTSI (@emokalake) December 7, 2022
Some 15 years into his career, Pitbull is still as popular as ever.
Last week, he shared his Spotify insights on Twitter, which indicated he had been streamed 1.3 billion times, by over 100 million listeners.
Meanwhile, some fans – and probably Pitbull himself – are wondering why tweeps are barking mad over something that has nothing to do with him, except for the fact that he shares a stage name with the same breed of dog.