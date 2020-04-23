EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram
Mzansi wants Nomzamo Mbatha to come home after she's caught in earthquake

Mzansi wants Nomzamo Mbatha to come back home after she revealed she was caught in an earthquake in Los Angeles this week.  

The actress, who is now based in LA said she thought she was walking too heavy when she tremble. That tremble however was a 3.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles.

A Southern California news outlet,  ABC7 Eyewitness News tweeted the news and asked if anyone has felt it. 

The former "Isibaya" actress tweeted saying, "Was actually walking from the hallway to the bathroom and I felt a tremble But then I quickly dismissed it and thought  “damn girl why you walk so heavy”... kanti".
Following Nomzamo's tweet, many of her followers asked to come back to South Africa where it was safer while others questioned why she said hallway and not passage.
Nomzamo is based in America while working on projects in the country. 

Last year she was cast in the highly-anticipated Coming 2 America sequel. She will be joining a star-studded international cast, including the original cast of Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer) and Arsenio Hall (Semmi). 

New cast members include Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne, Rick Ross, Teyana Taylor and the new cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais.  

In a statement, Nomzamo said she was “speechless to be a part of a project of such a magnitude”.  

“To God be the glory. It is truly unreal to me. The sacrifices have paid off. The goal was never insurmountable, but rather a path of commitment, diligent work and sacrifices by me and my team.”
