Mzansi wants Nomzamo Mbatha to come home after she's caught in earthquake

Mzansi wants Nomzamo Mbatha to come back home after she revealed she was caught in an earthquake in Los Angeles this week.





The actress, who is now based in LA said she thought she was walking too heavy when she tremble. That tremble however was a 3.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles.





A Southern California news outlet, ABC7 Eyewitness News tweeted the news and asked if anyone has felt it.





The former "Isibaya" actress tweeted saying, "Was actually walking from the hallway to the bathroom and I felt a tremble But then I quickly dismissed it and thought “damn girl why you walk so heavy”... kanti".