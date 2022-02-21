Mzansi weighs in on Riky Rick’s marriage following ‘uncomfortable’ video

Local rapper Riky Rick has had his marriage thrust into the spotlight after he innocently shared a video on Instagram of himself and his wife, Bianca Naidoo.

Unlike the superstar rapper, Bianca is not active on social media and is rarely seen in pictures or videos. This is something that the Boss Zonke hitmaker seems to understand but in celebration of Valentine's Day he had decided to show off his leading lady. Riky though certainly was not prepared for the responses that his video got. In the video Riky and Bianca are dancing along to the rapper’s latest song Sondela. He is seen calling Bianca to come closer and she eventually joins him on the video’s main frame. In the video, Bianca, we must admit, does seem ’uninterested’ in her partner’s romantic gesture but goes along with his antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) “Aunty B” as she is affectionately called, became the centre of attention, as Riky’s fans took to the comment section to weigh in on her body language. Comments such as “she looks sad”, “it’s like you are forcing her” and “she looks bored” are seen on the post. In response to Focalistic, Riky explained that “Aunty B hates cameras” which seems to be quite the debacle for his fans.

Aunty B, certainly has the right to be camera shy, after all her husband is the famous one and not her. The conversation around Aunty B’s body language was quite the talking post and not only on Instagram but even on Twitter. Some tweeps even decided to pull out receipts of Aunty B’s behaviour in older videos with Riky.

In response, PR entrepreneur Farah Fortune slammed critics and shed light on the kind of person Aunty B. “I wish ppl would leave this woman alone. I’ve only met her a few times, away from industry events luckily & from what I’ve seen, she doesn’t like the public eye & is very camera shy. Such a sweet person who loves her privacy,” she tweeted. I wish ppl would leave this woman alone. I’ve only met her a few times, away from industry events luckily & from what I’ve seen, she doesn’t like the public eye & is very camera shy. Such a sweet person who loves her privacy https://t.co/09HNFTsr6p — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) February 17, 2022 The public seems to think that their opinion matters when it comes to their favourite rapper's marriage. Well, this is not just limited to Aunty B and Riky Rick’s union, when you are in the limelight, the public seems to believe that they have a right to weigh in.