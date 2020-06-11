Mzansi's A-listers demand government acts on GBV killings

Some of South Africa's famous faces have added their voices to the concern over the gruesome murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo and have slammed the government for its inaction. Cassper Nyovest, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Dineo Langa, Bonnie Mbuli, Lerato Sengadi, Simphiwe Dana, Anele Mdoda and Buhle Samuels have all expressed how heartbroken they are by the news of the gender-based violence (GBV) killings. The body of Tshegofatso, who was eight months pregnant, was found hanging from a tree with stab wounds, in an open veld on Monday. Naledi was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival after she was hacked with an axe on Saturday. As #JusticeForTshegofatso and #JusticeForNaledi started trending on Twitter, celebs added their voice to the widespread outrage.

"A woman 8 months pregnant, stabbed to death and hung on a tree! Hung on a tree!! Makude kuthini? I am not okay. This is not okay! Mr president we are dying Tata", said Zozibini.

A woman 8 months pregnant, stabbed to death and hung on a tree! Hung on a tree!! Makude kuthini? I am not okay. This is not okay!

Mr president @CyrilRamaphosa we are dying Tata💔😢#TshegofatsoPule — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) June 10, 2020

“It is too damn easy to kill in this country. It's so damn easy to get away with murder in this country. It is painful how gender-based violence has been normalised even within the damn system. Women have done nothing to deserve this. It's just clear that lawlessness is the order,” Dineo said.

It is too damn easy to kill in this country. It's so damn easy to get away with murder in this country. It is painful how gender based violence has been normalized even within the damn system. Women have done nothing to deserve this. It's just clear that lawlessness is the order. — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) June 9, 2020

Words fail when young women who are pregnant being murdered in the most gruesome manner. I'm no longer interested in people being called out. Nothing changes.The system is failing women. As a woman, I want to see the system protect us & apprehend all that must be brought to book. — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) June 9, 2020

Bonnie tweeted: "It is a disgrace! Covid-19 has shown us that the SA government is more than capable of mobilizing resources and mapping out an multi-departmental approach to handling crises in this country, this is a CRISIS! DO SOMETHING!"

It is a disgrace! Covid-19 has shown us that the SA government is more than capable of mobilizing resources and mapping out an multi- departmental approach to handling crises in this country, this is a CRISIS! DO SOMETHING! @CyrilRamaphosa #JusticeForTshego #justiceforNaledi — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) June 9, 2020

See what others said below:

Mme @maite_nkoana we have been here before. Many times. We’ve heard these statements that “Gov will do everything” BUT we are STILL being butchered. Nothing has been done. We believe what people DO not SAY! What is being DONE? We are living in fear!! THUSA!!! https://t.co/UVXHoCjclo — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) June 9, 2020

A woman who was 8 months pregnant was murdered! But we want to point fingers and judge other countries! Animals die with more dignity in South Africa! — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) June 9, 2020

TSHEGOFATSO PULE! YOU MATTER! THE LIFE OF YOUR UNBORN BABY MATTERS!



Let us rally around this young woman and fight for justice for her! She was hug on a tree in the most inhuman way!



We can’t look away!#JusticeForTshegoPule — Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) June 9, 2020

We believe your heart breaks. But we don’t believe you’ll do anything about it. Let alone everything in your power. https://t.co/MZgjEuLMMr — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) June 9, 2020