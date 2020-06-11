EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Instagram
Mzansi's A-listers demand government acts on GBV killings

Some of South Africa's famous faces have added their voices to the concern over the gruesome murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo and have slammed the government for its inaction.

Cassper Nyovest, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Dineo Langa, Bonnie Mbuli, Lerato Sengadi, Simphiwe Dana, Anele Mdoda and Buhle Samuels have all expressed how heartbroken they are by the news of the gender-based violence (GBV) killings.

The body of Tshegofatso, who was eight months pregnant, was found hanging from a tree with stab wounds, in an open veld on Monday. 

Naledi was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival after she was hacked with an axe on Saturday.

As #JusticeForTshegofatso and #JusticeForNaledi started trending on Twitter, celebs added their voice to the widespread outrage.

"A woman 8 months pregnant, stabbed to death and hung on a tree! Hung on a tree!! Makude kuthini? I am not okay. This is not okay! Mr president we are dying Tata", said Zozibini.

“It is too damn easy to kill in this country. It's so damn easy to get away with murder in this country. It is painful how gender-based violence has been normalised even within the damn system. Women have done nothing to deserve this. It's just clear that lawlessness is the order,” Dineo said.

Bonnie tweeted: "It is a disgrace! Covid-19 has shown us that the SA government is more than capable of mobilizing resources and mapping out an multi-departmental approach to handling crises in this country, this is a CRISIS! DO SOMETHING!"

See what others said below:  

