Mzansi’s house music star Holly Rey hosts new baking show

Multi-platinum award-winning South African House musician, Holly Rey is adding “Foodie” to her CV as the host of “Baking With The Reys”, which is set to air on SABC3 from April 4. In time for the school holidays and Easter, this fun and colourful baking show is also the perfect treat for parents and kids to enjoy together.

Baking is a craft that is handed down from one generation to the next and a beautiful way to pass on family traditions. However, many parents struggle to find recipes that are easy enough to spark an interest and get their children started in a way that feels rewarding. “Baking With The Reys” is a 10-part cooking series filmed in the family kitchen with Holly assisted by co-host little sister Mimi. Holly and Mimi Rey. Picture: Supplied This series aims to inspire a love for baking and will show viewers how to create fun activities for kids while baking healthy delicious snacks and lunch box fillers for the family.

Although new to the foodie scene, Holly hails from a long line of foodies. Having grown up close to her grandmother’s apron strings, there is not a lot she doesn’t know about baking and preparing good, wholesome home cooked meals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Rey (@hollyreymusic) Together, the sisters share their fun and comical approach to making child-friendly, quick and easy bakes. From cupcakes to apple doughnuts, rainbow fruit pops, vegan meringues to cheese straws and more, “Baking With The Reys” combines the perfect ingredients to make baking simple.

Holly told IOL Entertainment: "Viewers can expect to gain a deeper love for baking and see it as a really fun way to spend time together as a family. They can expect to laugh and learn with us. “Baking is actually so much easier than people think it is. You just have to follow the recipe. There are so few programmes or shows that kids and adults can enjoy together or where both generations get the same joy and benefit from watching a show.” She added that “Baking With The Reys” has multi-generational appeal.

“The show was largely unscripted, the recipe was our script. In each episode I am helping Mimi learn to bake something and we just played into her natural charm and incredible sense of humour,” she laughed. "It wasn't even like we were working, it was more like we got to hang out everyday and happened to bake cool stuff together. On the new music front, Holly revealed: "I'm set to release my first full album later this year and also set to release a new single, featuring hip hop sensation Blxckie at the end of April.

"My upcoming single ‘Slow Down’ leans into the chilled vibes and resigned easy vocals,“ she said. The track merges Holly's love of house and afro beat into a pan-African dance track. It also features the signature vocals of fellow Durbanite and hip hop sensation Blxckie, who brings his unique blend of trap hip hop and afro beat to the single.