Mzansi’s top radio gems celebrated at SA Radio Awards

Mzansi’s best of the best in radio gathered for the annual SA Radio Awards 2022. Among the nominees were some of the heavyweights in the industry who bagged awards for their hard work.
The awards honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry. It sets the benchmark for all radio stations and professionals.
The nominees, announced in September, were judged by a panel who recognised among others, the outstanding radio talent from in-front-of-the mic presenters to behind-the-scenes producers.
In doing so, it aims to ensure that radio remains one of South Africa’s foremost media choices.
Primedia Broadcasting received the most awards on the night. The media company’s stations 94.7, 702, Kfm 94.5, CapeTalk and EWN received over 40 nominations for outstanding achievements in the radio industry.
Among the outstanding winners were Hot 102.7 FM radio jock Mark Pilgrim, who won the Best Weekend Radio Show award.
Below is the full list of the winners:
Campus Station of the Year: TUKS FM 107.2
Afternoon Drive Presenter Commercial: Thando Thabethe from 947
Breakfast Show Presenter Commercial: Anele Mdoda from 947
PBS Station of the Year: SAFM
Daytime Show PBS: The Talking Point SAFM
Station Imaging PBS: Motswedng FM
Traffic Presenter: Juliet Joseph from Kaya 959
Commercial Station of the Year: 947
Breakfast Show Campus: The Main Switch from VOW FM
Weekend Radio Show PBS: Temekwaya: Choral Classic and Opera music – Lingwalagwala FM
Breakfast Show Presenter Campus: Kgomotso Monyai – VOW FM
Night Time Show Commercial: The 4AM Club – Metro FM
Night Time Show PBS: The Art of Everything – SA FM
Station Imaging Campus and Community: Mahikeng FM
Night Time Show Campus: #SIYAKHULALIVE – MFM 92.6
Afternoon Drive Presenter Campus: Junior Malinga – VOW FM
Music Show Commercial: The 947 Top 40 powered by BYCTM from 947. The Ultimate Kaya 959 Top 30 with DJ Keyez of Kaya 959 and Top 40 of Metro FM
News Reader Commercial: Sifiso Zulu of 702
Breakfast Show Commercial: Breakfast with Martin Bester of Jacaranda FM
Community Station of the Year: Groot FM 90.5
Sports Show Campus and Community: Sports Avenue – Alex FM
News and Actuality Show Campus and Community: Local Voices and Breaking Ground of VOW FM
News and Actuality Show Commercial: The Midday Report – 702
Daytime Show Campus: Flashback Friday – PUK FM 93.6
Rorisang Mkhumbeni won a bursary
Promotion Stunt/Event PBS: Lesedi FM and Motsweding FM Birthday Simulcast from Motsweding FM
2022 My Station – Most Votes Award: HOT 102.7FM
News and Actuality Show PBS: Isikhokelo Kwezemfundo – Umhlobo Wenene FM
News Reader Community: Nkosihona Malinga-Mnisi of Star 91.9 FM
Field News Reporter: Nkosihona Malinga-Mnisi of VOW FM
Breakfast Show Community: Imbizo Breakfast Show on Izwi Lomzansi FM
Best Internet Radio Show: Weekend Breakfast with Guy McDonald on East Coast Gold
Station Imaging Commercial: KFM 94.5
Multi-Channel Promotion: Cape Town’s Loudest Snorer – Smile 90.4FM
Promotion Stunt/Event Campus: Pump Up The Music from TUKS FM 107.2
Sports Show Commercial: Super Saturday – Heart FM.