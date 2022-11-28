Mzansi’s top radio gems celebrated at SA Radio Awards

Mzansi’s best of the best in radio gathered for the annual SA Radio Awards 2022. Among the nominees were some of the heavyweights in the industry who bagged awards for their hard work. The awards honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry. It sets the benchmark for all radio stations and professionals.

The nominees, announced in September, were judged by a panel who recognised among others, the outstanding radio talent from in-front-of-the mic presenters to behind-the-scenes producers. In doing so, it aims to ensure that radio remains one of South Africa’s foremost media choices. Primedia Broadcasting received the most awards on the night. The media company’s stations 94.7, 702, Kfm 94.5, CapeTalk and EWN received over 40 nominations for outstanding achievements in the radio industry.

Afternoon Drive Presenter Commercial: Thando Thabethe from 947 Breakfast Show Presenter Commercial: Anele Mdoda from 947 PBS Station of the Year: SAFM

Daytime Show PBS: The Talking Point SAFM Station Imaging PBS: Motswedng FM Traffic Presenter: Juliet Joseph from Kaya 959

Commercial Station of the Year: 947 Breakfast Show Campus: The Main Switch from VOW FM Weekend Radio Show PBS: Temekwaya: Choral Classic and Opera music – Lingwalagwala FM

Breakfast Show Presenter Campus: Kgomotso Monyai – VOW FM Night Time Show Commercial: The 4AM Club – Metro FM Night Time Show PBS: The Art of Everything – SA FM

Station Imaging Campus and Community: Mahikeng FM Night Time Show Campus: #SIYAKHULALIVE – MFM 92.6 Afternoon Drive Presenter Campus: Junior Malinga – VOW FM

Music Show Commercial: The 947 Top 40 powered by BYCTM from 947. The Ultimate Kaya 959 Top 30 with DJ Keyez of Kaya 959 and Top 40 of Metro FM News Reader Commercial: Sifiso Zulu of 702 Breakfast Show Commercial: Breakfast with Martin Bester of Jacaranda FM

Community Station of the Year: Groot FM 90.5 Sports Show Campus and Community: Sports Avenue – Alex FM News and Actuality Show Campus and Community: Local Voices and Breaking Ground of VOW FM

News and Actuality Show Commercial: The Midday Report – 702 Daytime Show Campus: Flashback Friday – PUK FM 93.6 Rorisang Mkhumbeni won a bursary

Promotion Stunt/Event PBS: Lesedi FM and Motsweding FM Birthday Simulcast from Motsweding FM 2022 My Station – Most Votes Award: HOT 102.7FM News and Actuality Show PBS: Isikhokelo Kwezemfundo – Umhlobo Wenene FM

News Reader Community: Nkosihona Malinga-Mnisi of Star 91.9 FM Field News Reporter: Nkosihona Malinga-Mnisi of VOW FM Breakfast Show Community: Imbizo Breakfast Show on Izwi Lomzansi FM

Best Internet Radio Show: Weekend Breakfast with Guy McDonald on East Coast Gold Station Imaging Commercial: KFM 94.5 Multi-Channel Promotion: Cape Town’s Loudest Snorer – Smile 90.4FM