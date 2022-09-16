Mzansi’s top stand-up comedians set to hit the stage at ‘Comedy Central Live’

Comedy Central Africa and Savanna Cider are joining forces once more this Heritage Month in the next phase of their mission to make South Africans laugh. “Comedy Central Live, at the Savanna Comedy Bar”, is set to premiere on Comedy Central Africa on September 20 at 10pm with hugely popular headliners including David Kau, Jason Goliath, Lihle Msimang, Mojak Lehoko, Rob Van Vuuren, KG Mokgadi, Siya Seya, Nonto Rubushe and Robby Collins.

“We launched Comedy Central Live in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak with the intention of virtually bringing people together through comedy and doing our part to keep the industry afloat,” said Dillon Khan, vice president for Comedy Central Africa. “With restrictions lifted, we worked with Savanna to take laughter and humour to the streets, and now we’re bringing all that hilarity back to TV screens so that no one misses out. “After two weird years of uncertainty and lockdown, we’re inviting audiences everywhere to let loose and laugh out loud with the funniest comedians SA has to offer.”

South Africans across the country are also featured in the series through on-the-ground interviews done by different open mic talent each week, including comedy vandals: Shanray Van Wyk, Monde Blose, Q Dube, Phil De Lange, Sophie Joans, Wazi Kunene, Charles Mthethwa, Eugene Matthews and Arlene Peterson. Monde Twala, senior vice president of Editorial and general manager of Paramount Africa, added, “As part of our mission to make stand-up comedy more accessible, all our Comedy Central Africa social media platforms will house elements of the ‘Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Comedy Bar’ broadcast.” “Full episodes will be available on our YouTube channel 7 days after TV broadcast. Not only will this create further exposure for our talent and particularly the up-and-coming open mic cast, it also makes sure all Africans across the world can laugh along with us this Heritage Month and beyond.”

