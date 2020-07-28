Naak Musiq claps back at Prince Kaybee in twar over cars

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The old idiom “boys and their toys”, used to evoke the idea that adult men sometimes dote excessively on machines, cars and gadgets in a childish manner rings true when it comes to some Mzansi’s male celebrities. We have seen many of the biggest names in the entertainment industry go to twar over their toys and in the latest episode, it was Prince Kaybee versus Naak Musiq. It all started when Naak posted a picture of himself standing next to a shiny BMW M8. The actor and musician is known for his love for BMW cars and is not shy to let people know it. Captioning the picture “BMWM8 competition. Bring your Mercs…”, many of the replies to Naak’s tweet seemed to agree that BWM was better than Mercedes Benz. BMW ///M8 competition 🔥🔥🔥

Bring your Mercs.... pic.twitter.com/R3YInGwtxN — Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) July 27, 2020 Now although many did not agree with the star, the overall theme of the replies were positive ones, and Prince Kaybee noticed that.

The DJ and music producer who has been in recent twars with DJ Maphorisa and Black Coffee replied to Naak.

“I studied the comments in this post, I then understood if it was me that posted the same picture with my Merc I was gonna seem arrogant, there (they) were gonna be the nastiest comments to a point people say I rent my cars so I realized I’m playing on unfair ground. Enjoy your Bmw abuti”, he said in his response.

I studied the comments in this post, I then understood if it was me that posted the same picture with my Merc I was gnna seem arrogant, there were gnna be the nastiest comments to a point people say I rent my cars so I realized I’m playing on unfair ground. Enjoy your Bmw abuti❤️ — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 27, 2020

Although Kaybee’s reply was not dressed in shade, Naak hit back with a spicy clapback saying he was driving BMWs before Kaybee surfaced in the industry.

“I drove BMWs long before you got your first Merc... That's not me bragging. Just me simply pointing out that banters about the 2 brands is something I've engaged in long before you eventually surfaced. Tshini,” said Naak.

I drove BMWs long before you got your first Merc... That's not me bragging. Just me simply pointing out that banters about the 2 brands is something I've engaged in long before you eventually surfaced. Tshini. 😳 https://t.co/sN0GMHSgXg — Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) July 27, 2020

Many tweeps felt the former “Isidingo” star's response was unnecessary.

This is totally unnecessary... Enjoy the car like he said bafo, Tshini! pic.twitter.com/9Yi375dXUQ — Mshishi_Matsane (@MshishiMatsane) July 27, 2020

Yah noh, wasn’t any need for him to make the post about him. But Please continue posting those Beemers because they inspire some of us, infanct you’re one of the few celeb hardcore Beemer driver I know. 💯🙌🏾🙌🏾💪🏾 — Mr Miyagi 🇮🇹 (@Iam_Extacy) July 28, 2020

Twitter has a way of showing us who people really are yoooo ! This reply was so unnecessary . pic.twitter.com/Z5ggIHeWxf — gené (@AbyBlue6) July 28, 2020

This comes after Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa got into a twar twice over cars earlier this year.