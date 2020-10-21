NaakMusiq’s Twitter account gets hacked

Local musician and actor NaakMusiq has lost access to his Twitter which been taken over by a Turkish man. Tweeps got a surprise on Tuesday when the “Amandla“ hitmaker’s Twitter account suddenly changed to a Turkish man posting an array of posts. Including selfies, social pictures, YouTube links and comments in Turkish. #YeniProfilResmi pic.twitter.com/ibRlmQJPw3 — MEDYUM MUSTAFA KILIÇ (@NaakMusiQ) October 20, 2020 Arkadaşlar yorum yapmayın beğeni yapın yorum sizi yoruyor pic.twitter.com/iUXQ1ezX74 — MEDYUM MUSTAFA KILIÇ (@NaakMusiQ) October 21, 2020 Kimseye söyleme ciğerim keni pic.twitter.com/Rhl7XIyCsK — MEDYUM MUSTAFA KILIÇ (@NaakMusiQ) October 21, 2020 Taking to his Instagram Stories, Naak shared that his Twitter and Facebook accounts were hacked and that he’s working on getting them back. Sending the message via Siposethu Tshaka the post said: “Anga has personally asked me to come here & let you all know that his account on Twitter and Facebook have been hacked. All the other accounts are fake. He's currently not on Twitter & Facebook because he's trying to get his original account back. Thank you.“

Picture: Instagram Stories

Twitter users couldn’t get enough of the hacker’s confidence in not only stealing NaakMusiq’s account but posting, what they assuming to be the hacker, pictures of himself.

“This guy hacked NaakMusiq's account and posting pictures like it has always been his account. No remorse at all,” said @wise30152072.

“That guy who hacked NaakMusiq won’t even want to change the username, he knows he’ll lose the verification badge,” commented @SiyaMtitshana

“NaakMusiq is rebranding to MustafaMusiq to target bollywood,” said @kulanicool.

“That Idian guy is unbothered... He has been tweeting his pics since he hacked Naak Musiq's account,” commented @Cellular_ZA.

The hacker also got a hold of South African DJ Nkanyezi Kubheka’s Twitter account and is doing the same thing on his account.