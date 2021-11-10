Nadia Jaftha distances herself from brother Taariq after queerphobic rant

Social media influencer Nadia Jaftha has distanced herself from queerphobic comments made by her brother, Taariq Jaftha, on Tuesday. Taariq took to his Instagram Stories where he proclaimed to be anti-LGBT(QIA+) in several posts. He said being “LGBT is a disease, not a human right”.

He said that although he was against violence and queer people being attacked, he co-signed the controversial Ghanian bill that would criminalise homosexuality and make advocating for LGBT people a crime. And if “they publicise their sins lock em up”. Taariq also spoke about anal sex being a sin and agreed with the transphobic policies being tabled in Texas in the US.

Guys, this man is so homophobic. Can twitter please cancel. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/lSvXFAq3Tg — Safs (@ImBaby_______) November 9, 2021 During his rant, the Tropika Island of Treasure Curaçao winner distanced herself from his comment in an Instagram Story and said: “Love who you want, be who you want and surround yourself with people you want. “NEVER CHANGE! For you are wonderful, beautiful and unstoppable. No one and nothing can ever stop you from being the person you want to be. “Never forget that. And Remember. Love Is LOVE. Enough said.”

Picture: Nadia Jaftha Instagram Stories LGBTQI+ murders in South Africa have made headlines in recent times, with many queer organisations calling for a bill that could allow the justice system to deal with the perpetrators, and for authorities to track the phenomenon and legislate interventions. The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill is seen as the cornerstone for protecting the rights and lives of members of the LGBTQI+ community. The bill was approved by Cabinet members and tabled in Parliament in 2018. Since then, there have been no indications of when it will be approved.

The Bill creates a legal definition of hate crimes, as there is only a working definition and no legal definition. If passed, it would compel authorities to collect and report details about hate incidents for the effective monitoring, analysis of trends and appropriate interventions needed. Hate would also be considered an aggravating factor in sentencing and would send a strong message to perpetrators.