Nadia Jaftha: 'I don't wish to be held accountable for the views of anybody affiliated with me'

Singer Nadia Jaftha has released a statement regarding her brother Taariq Jaftha’s homophobic and transphobic comments. The Paradise singer’s brother got on the wrong side of social media after he went on a queerphobic rant on Tuesday where he spewed transphobic and homophobic views in his Instagram (IG) Stories.

In the posts, Taariq e-proclaimed to be anti-LGBT(QIA+) in several posts. He said being “LGBT is a disease, not a human right”. He said that although he was against violence and queer people being attacked, he co-signed the controversial Ghanaian bill that would criminalise homosexuality and make advocating for LGBT people a crime. And if “they publicise their sins, lock em up”.

Taariq also spoke about anal sex being a sin and agreed with the transphobic policies being tabled in Texas in the US. While Nadia initially shared a response on her IG Stories during his rant, she shared a statement on Instagram addressing where she stood about his comments. “I don't usually post anything that isn't close to my heart, but I think it's time for me to be clear on where I stand on everything that's been happening on social media.

“First, I don't see people as anything other than beings that our creator has put on this Earth. “I don't think it's fair that one dictates who another should love and how they choose to love and express that love.” Nadia went on to state that while she respects everyone’s opinions and views, that she doesn’t want to be held accountable for his comments.

“Secondly, I've always respected everyone's opinions and views on topics as we all go through this life with our own view. “We might not agree with everyone's opinions or view. With that being said, I don't wish to be held accountable for the views of anybody affiliated with me.” To end her statement she said that she surrounds herself with a diverse and colourful friend group.

“Lastly. My friendship circle and the people that I love and surround myself with has always been diverse and colourful and that's how I choose to live my life and that's how I will continue to live my life. “My views have and always will be love who ever you want. Always sending love and light to everyone, let's just be decent and loving human beings.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha) Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi also come forward condemning Taariq’s posts on Instagram.

In the post, the Jiva star re-shared some of Taariq’s rant and a DM conversation where he double down on his queerphobic rhetoric and said: “This little coward @taariqjaftha01shared a few hateful Instastories where he blatantly condemns, demonises and throws hate speech at the queer community! “In 2021, how can we be subjected to such filth and hatred! Pieces of sh** like him hide behind their phones and laptops! “We don’t fear f**kers like him and we won’t stand for such abuse of the Queer Community!