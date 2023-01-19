Nadia Jaftha spills the tea on her recent trip to Dubai

South African award-winning creator, singer, actor and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha has raised the bar yet again and intends to inspire many with the launch of her international new age creative agency called “Ace Labs” in Dubai. The 30-year-old recently announced the new project, which will help grow the content of creatives.

Story continues below Advertisement

Back from Dubai, Jaftha told IOL Entertainment: “I’ve always wanted to use my platform to inspire, make people smile and now, help other creators grow their brand while building sustainable businesses in the process. “When I started out in this industry, there was no formula, template or textbook that could have guided me to where I am today. I just knew what I wanted and had to make it happen with the little knowledge I had when I started as an influencer. “The fruition of Ace Labs came about because of the questions and messages I get on a daily basis. It was messaged such as ‘how do I become an influencer? Is it a sustainable career? How do I get brands to pay for posts?

“I saw where I could add value and wanted to help people just like me who are starting their journey as a creator/influencer on social media.” It seems 2023 brought new perspectives for content creators, look at Lasizwe Dambuza, who also announced his new venture a week ago. Jaftha added: “As a co-founder of Ace Labs, I’m most excited about leading and helping the creator economy where I’ll not only be able to share my knowledge but at the same time grow in this next chapter of my life.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Fellow co-founders Chae Francis and Reece Meyer as well as creative director Tara Abrahams recently visited Dubai to meet with “TikTok” to discuss their partnership and how “Ace Labs” and “TikTok” can positively impact the creative economy within South Africa. The Ace Labs team will also be supporting their client @blockboy at the world renowned Sole DXB design and creative festival, where brands such as Adidas, Netflix, Puma and Reebok will be exhibiting, while being entertained by global sensation Jorja Smith. Jaftha added: “As a new age creative agency, Ace Labs looks to colour outside of the lines and create an environment where a mindset of ‘break the rules’ flourishes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our clients and creators can expect a-through-the-line approach, thump stopping content creation, TikTok Paid Media across METAP with a key focus on building the creator economy, and exploring the benefits of Web 3. “We’ll be sharing bite size content across our socials @acelabs.co.za (TikTok / Instagram / LinkedIn / YouTube) so be sure to join the Ace Labs community. “This is only the beginning and we couldn’t be more excited to work with brands and creators to create dope s***”.