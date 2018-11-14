Nadia Jaftha. Picture: Instagram

Last month social media influencer Nadia Jaftha was a hot topic after a flyer promoting her birthday party circulated on social media. Now a new flyer has hit the streets - with a different address and at a fraction of the cost. Jaftha's birthday party was initially set to be held at Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge in Cape Town, but the hefty table price tags - ranging from R1 500 to R15 000 - saw the aspiring singer and businesswoman in the eye of a social media storm.

The memes and wisecracks, however, did not deter Jaftha from celebrating her birthday with fans, but this time she has opted to change the venue from the swanky Saint Bar to The Address in Athlone, Cape Town.

The Address announced Jaftha's "birthday tour" on their Facebook page on Wednesday. The post read: "ITS OFFICIAL!! The Address Night Club is proud to be hosting a leg of the Social Media Sensation, Nadia Jaftha's Birthday Tour.

"Come party the night away with Nadia and a host of other celebs and social media trendsetters this Saturday 17 November! It's going to be a night to remember."

The post also revealed that the entry fee to the Klipfontein Road establishment will only cost fans R80.

Following the announcement, Facebook users immediately started trolling the comments section, although some of them were positive.

One user wrote: "I do not go to address I do not know the women but I read about her and I actually think there should be more events with her attending I think she did well and still doing well to be a role model to young women and a inspiration ons kan nie kwaad raak nie if she was a hustler and still is (sic)".

While others were not as kind and felt that the Lord needed to intervene.

It seems like Jaftha might be keeping the event promotions far from her own social media pages, though.