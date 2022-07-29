Nadia Nakai celebrates becoming a homeowner: 'Hip Hop did that!'

Congratulations are in order for award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai following the purchase of her first home. Bragga took to Instagram to share the news of her latest boss move with a picture of her outside her new home.

Nakai made sure to get a home befitting a successful artist. The house appears to be a double story and has ample space for her awards, designer items and wigs. She even has a pool in her backyard, which will be great for those summer days. In the caption the “Young, Famous & African” reality TV star, credited hip hop for allowing her to purchase her home.

“Praise God!!! I finally bought a house!!!! ☺️ Hip Hop did that!!!!! Thank You!!! ❤️ #BraggaOnTheDeed 🥹🥹❤️🙌🏾 God’s timing 🤞🏾,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Ever since Bragga entered the entertainment scene, she has been working hard topping the charts and delivering top notch music. Her comment section was filled with lots of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow industry peers. DJ Lamiez Holworthy, Ms Cosmo, Mome Mahlangu, Shisiliza, Thabsie were just some of celebrities who gave praises.

Media personality Pearl Modiadie wrote: “Amazing!!! Congratulations Nadia, it’s beautiful! YOU did that!! 😆🎉🤗🤍 Lots of blessings for your beautiful home🙌🏾” Her reality show, co-stars, Naked DJ and Andile Ncube, congratulated Bragga on her achievement. In July, Nadia Nakai released a new song, “Not The Same” featuring Lucasraps. She’s also on the panel of the “Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau”.

