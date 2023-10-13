Nadia Nakai follows in late boyfriend AKA’s footsteps, launches her own app

Just last weekend she was bringing the heat to the Back to the City stage and a while back brought the sauce as the co-host of the Afrimma (African Muzik Magazine Awards) 2023 and now she is announcing her major moves.

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai is a busy woman , securing the bag and focusing on her music.

The ‘Young, Famous & African’ reality TV star announced on Wednesday that she is about to drop her official app where she will be giving her subscribers an up and close look into her personal life with exclusive content.

“My official app is about to drop and I can’t wait for you guys to get up close and personal with me, like NEVER before!!!

“Keep an eye on my socials so you can download and subscribe,” wrote Nakai in an Instagram post.