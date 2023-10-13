Nadia Nakai follows in late boyfriend AKA’s footsteps, launches her own app

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai is a busy woman, securing the bag and focusing on her music.
Just last weekend she was bringing the heat to the Back to the City stage and a while back brought the sauce as the co-host of the Afrimma (African Muzik Magazine Awards) 2023 and now she is announcing her major moves.
The ‘Young, Famous & African’ reality TV star announced on Wednesday that she is about to drop her official app where she will be giving her subscribers an up and close look into her personal life with exclusive content.
“My official app is about to drop and I can’t wait for you guys to get up close and personal with me, like NEVER before!!!
“Keep an eye on my socials so you can download and subscribe,” wrote Nakai in an Instagram post.
In her promo video, Nakai announces that she is about to become the “queen of content” with her app ‘Bragga World’.
Nakai is no stranger to creating content with her fans, the ‘Braggacy.’ A few years ago, she had ‘Bossing up with Bragga’ on YouTube where she gave fans a look into her career.
The app ‘Bragga World’ will be exclusive to Vodacom subscribers and the rapper is excited for the new project.
Nakai is no the only celebrity who has launched exclusive content portals for her fans; DJ and Afrotainment boss, Tira launched ‘DJ Tira World’ in May and media darling Bonang Matheba launched her app called ‘Bonang Matheba's World’ in 2021.
Her late boyfriend rapper AKA, in 2018 also launched an app ‘Beam World’ that gave fans exclusive content and a direct line to him.