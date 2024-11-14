Nadia Nakai, Langa Mavuso, Lasizswe, Natasha Thahane, and more stars attend ‘Let’s Do Dinner’ event

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha hosted the second Stella Artois' Let’s Do Dinner event in Johannesburg, along with actor Thapelo Mokoena. They proved to be a strong duo. The ‘Let’s Do Dinner’ event brings together some of the biggest names in Mzansi and the second edition did not disappoint with the star power that filled the room at 92 Rivonia venue in Sandton.

Guests included top musician Langa Mavuso who rocked one of the hottest local brands at the moment, Boys of Soweto. He was with his bestie Natasha Thahane, who fans will be seeing on screens this November when she appears on Black Brain Pictures’ comedy drama titled “The Mabaso Family Reunion” on Netflix. Rapper and reality star Nadia Nakai braved the cold in a FashionNova outfit, and media personality and digital content creator Lasizwe Dambuza looked dapper in a tuxedo prepared for dinner. Media personality and digital creator Lasizwe Dambuza gets interviewed by Safta nominee presenter Kuhle Adams. Picture: Supplied IOL asked Dambuza, known for his popular YouTube show "Awkward Dates”, which has seen him dine with some of the top stars in the country, who he would like to have dinner with and he surprisingly said Nelson Mandela, which will be tricky, unless a resurrection is in the works.

Musician Focalistic was probably the most famous in the room, but he admitted to me that he is their fan, a humble superstar. Focalistic is an artist that has gone from strength-to-strength in the industry, showing no signs of slowing down. He said he feels no pressure as he loves making music and just wants to improve on what he did the previous year. President Ya Straata, as his fans affectionately call him, made sure to look his best and was dressed in a proudly South African, Tshepo Tsala suit, which even had cuff links. Talk about attention to detail. “I’m always inspired by how I feel and where I am going. I always want to be comfortable, because I have to move around,” he said when asked about his style.

(L-R) Top musician Langa Mavuso, rocked one of the hottest local brands at the moment, Boys of Soweto. He was with his bestie actress Natasha Thahane. Picture: Supplied Mokoena stuck to his guns with his response to who he would like to dine with, saying Denzel Washington as he said in the Stella Artois promo video. Who knows maybe the two will work together before Washington’s retirement. Aspiring actress Thando Hadebe also hoped to one day dine with an international actor, Al Pacino. Fellow actress Nirvana Nokwe, who is currently on Netflix’s “Umjolo: The Gone Girl” series, said it is something she is really proud of as she got to represent her culture.

“My movie in the series comes out next year. I’m just so proud of what we were able to produce. From KZN, just to be able to display our culture within our context, it’s who we are.” I also caught up with celebrity chef and media personality Neo Nontso, who has had an amazing 2024, from appearing on S3’s “Ready, Steady, Cook” and bagging her first MC gig. Reflecting on the year, she said: “2024 has been the best year for me, emotionally, financially and professionally. I have been having the time of my life.

“I know that all good things come to an end, not that it does, but I know at some point I will have to slow down. I’m so excited for 2025, I feel like it’s going to be a brand new chapter,” she said. (L-R) Actors Nirvana Nokwe and Thapelo Mokoena. Picture: Supplied Fashion designer and Imprint creator Mzukisi Mbane reflected on 2024, calling it a beautiful year. “Ive grown a lot as an individual as a brand,” said Mbane.