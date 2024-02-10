Nadia Nakai remembers AKA on his first death anniversary

It has been exactly one year since the award-winning South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, was gunned down in Durban. The iconic musician was shot dead on February 10, 2023, outside the Wish Restaurant on Florida Road, Durban.

His close friend, entertainment entrepreneur, seasoned chef and celebrated author, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed. A year on since AKA’s murder, no arrests have been officially made, with his friends and family still awaiting justice. Police said on Saturday that some of the suspects linked to the AKA murder were already behind bars, while others were still at large. Police said they were pursuing a prosecutor driven investigation.

“You were full of life! This is unfair. 💔 Please visit me in my dreams more,” she captioned a series of videos. The ‘Not The Same’ hitmaker has been open with struggling with healing from the rapper’s death with her fans. Breaking her silence after the tragic shooting she wrote; “My Heart is shattered; this is not what our future was meant to look like. “I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday. I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud; thank you, baby.