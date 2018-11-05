Nadia Nakai and Jason Derulo. Picture: Instagram/Sipho Sondiyazi

Local rapper Nadia Nakai attended the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday and snapped a pic with US singer Jason Derulo. The 'Nah Mean' rapper wasn't nominated for any awards but represented Mzansi as the South African correspondent for MTV Africa at the ceremony.

While on duty Nakai posed for a picture with the 'Goodbye' singer and also said that she squashed their "beef". Nakai was referring to the 2015 incident when she called out Derulo for comments he made at the ANN7's South African of the Year Awards in 2015. During his performance, he asked the crowd if they spoke English.

At the time, he apologised for his comment on Twitter following backlash.

Nakai then responded to his apology saying, "well... I found it rude and unnecessary as you could clearly see we were all having dinner..."

@jasonderulo well. I found it rude and unnecessary as you could clearly see we were all having dinner... — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) October 17, 2015

It seems that all has been forgiven and the air seems to be cleared with Nakai stated she asked him about the comment and that we will find out his answer on the upcoming MTV Africa segment.

