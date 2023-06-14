Nadia Nakai, Thando Thabethe, and other celebs rally behind Boity’s viral ‘Sosh Plata’ freestyle

After a lengthy hiatus, Boity has returned to the rap game with a freestyle performance video over the instrumental for Loatinover Pounds’ national hit single, “Sosh Plata”. The rapper, entrepreneur and media personality shared a video of her freestyle on Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday afternoon. The video sees her rapping in front of a Range Rover parked at the Lindfield Victorian House Museum.

“I'm back in studio,” she announced. “So I decided to play around with one of my fave tracks, #SoshPlata … We can call this one the unofficial #QueenMix 🎶: @prxfnd 🎥: @zeetakesnicepictures 🔥: @loatinoverpounds” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) The comments section on Instagram is flooded with fire and flower emojis, as well as words of encouragement from the likes of Nadia Nakai, Thando Thabethe, Yanga Chief, Ayanda MVP, Thabsie, Anele Zondo and Sbahle Mpisane. On Twitter, a post of the verse by @sahhexperts has garnered more than 1.6 million views in under 24 hours. “@Boity is back in studio and had to jump on #Soshplata beat, guess what? She killed it …”

@Boity is back in studio and had to jump on #Soshplata beat, guess what? She killed it 🔥🥺🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/jDgIBw1szc — SA Hip Hop Experts (@SAHHExperts) June 13, 2023 Thousands of comments flooded in on Tuesday and into Wednesday, driving “Boity” and “Sosh Plata” up on to the trends list. The general response on Twitter has been very different to that of Instagram, with many Tweeps criticising her verse. “We have really normalised hating on this app,” one fan said in response to the comments.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with her verse.” Another added: “She's explaining her state and situation line by line in the hustle days. Wonder how else folks wanted her to express/deliver it. Yep. It's normal AND cooler to hate nje.” She's explaining her state and situation line by line in the hustle days. Wonder how else folks wanted her to express/deliver it.



Yep. It's normal AND cooler to hate nje. — I❤MAYO (@D55706919) June 14, 2023 Ever the opportunist, rapper Emtee took the opportunity to ask Boity for a feature.