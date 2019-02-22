Naked DJ and Naledi Willers. Picture: Instagram

It seems Metro FM's 'relationship expert' Quinton Masina, better known as the Naked DJ is so good at giving relationship advice but he couldn’t apply that the same knowledge to save his own marriage. The pair who were due to celebrate their second wedding anniversary in March are said to have split.

The 'Real Housewives of Johannesburg' star Naledi Willers took to her Instagram page to release a “media statement” announcing the breakup.

She wrote: “I wish to announce that Quinton Masina and I are no longer in a relationship. As it has been a public one to a certain degree, I feel it fitting to formally announce that we have ended things, permanently separated and are no longer staying together.

"I wish him well in his future endeavours and request that my privacy be respected during this time.”

Masina co-hosts popular ‘Ask a Man’ feature together with JJ Sesing, a segment within Dineo Ranaka and Lerato Kganyago's midmorning show. The show which affords ladies the opportunity to ask Naked and JJ questions that sometimes their men are not able to answer. However, the bulk of the questions are relationship-based such as cheating.

Listeners and fans of the show seem shocked by the news of Naked's split from his model and reality TV star wife.

Listening to #AskAMan ,wanna hear Naked give people advise he failed to implement in his marriage — Mighty (@VhoLulu) February 22, 2019

"Metro FM presenter & DJ, Quinton 'Naked DJ' Masina and his wife Naledi Willers have gone their separate ways"



Isn't this guy the one giving out relationship advices on #AskAMan

Damnit 😭 pic.twitter.com/YHXPBckjGI — Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) February 22, 2019