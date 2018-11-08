Nakhane. Picture: Instagram

Local queer artist Nakhane has shared his thoughts on the recent news of gay and trans people being hunted down by the Tanzanian government. The "Clairvoyant" singer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram where he showed his solidarity with the LGBTQI+ people of Tananzia.

In the caption, Nakhane wrote, "Most of the time I am filled with so much rage at how hateful this world can be that I don’t even have the words to express it. Because it’s not only rage; it also hurts. I will never understand the wilful, unmotivated hate hate for the other that exists in the world. What’s happening in Tanzania makes me want to vomit."

Last week LGBTQI+ people in Tanzania went into hiding fearing for their lives after a senior government official called on the public to report suspected homosexuals so that they could be arrested.