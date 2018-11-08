Local queer artist Nakhane has shared his thoughts on the recent news of gay and trans people being hunted down by the Tanzanian government.
The "Clairvoyant" singer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram where he showed his solidarity with the LGBTQI+ people of Tananzia.
In the caption, Nakhane wrote, "Most of the time I am filled with so much rage at how hateful this world can be that I don’t even have the words to express it. Because it’s not only rage; it also hurts. I will never understand the wilful, unmotivated hate hate for the other that exists in the world. What’s happening in Tanzania makes me want to vomit."
View this post on Instagram
Most of the time I am filled with so much rage at how hateful this world can be that I don’t even have the words to express it. Because it’s not only rage; it also hurts. I will never understand the wilful, unmotivated hate hate for the other that exists in the world. What’s happening in Tanzania makes me want to vomit.
A post shared by NAKHANE. (@nakhaneofficial) on
Last week LGBTQI+ people in Tanzania went into hiding fearing for their lives after a senior government official called on the public to report suspected homosexuals so that they could be arrested.