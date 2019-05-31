Nakhane. Picture: Instagram

Local queer artist Nakhane paid tribute to Muhlaysia Booker, a black trans woman who was shot dead in Dallas, Texas, and while he says he isn't shocked bu society's actions he has appealed for the cruelty against the transgender community to come to an end. Booker was filmed a month prior to her murder being assaulted in broad daylight in a transphobic attack.

The "Interloper" singer posted a Rest in Power picture where he not only paid tribute to Booker but also spoke about the murder of black trans women in general.

The captions reads: "I've been meaning to post about the murder of Muhlaysia Booker since I first read about it, but I didn’t know what to say. I'm not shocked. I'm not stunned. Black trans people have been treated as the scum of society for too long for us to be shocked or stunned.

But I am heartbroken. I don't know what to say. I'm heartbroken. I am enraged. How can one think that their life means more than another's? How can it be so easy for people to kill? To kill! For no reason. I cannot even start to imagine what Muhlaysia's family is going through. This does not pass. It stays with people. Stop being so cruel, people."

Local rapper Moonchild Sanelly also commented on his post and said: ""F*ck evil people! F*ck ignorance! F*ck hatred! F*ck society!!!"

Nakhane has been a vocal LGBTQI+ activist since starring in "Inxeba (The Wound)" and touring overseas with his music career.