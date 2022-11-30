Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is the latest addition to the ‘King Shaka’ cast

Multi-award-winning screen star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has had a remarkable year, especially with the announcement of her latest international role in the upcoming CBS and Showtime series, “King Shaka”. Ben-Mazwi will play the role of Queen Bhibhi kaSompisi Ntuli, the head wife to Shaka’s father, Chief Senzangakhona.

Local talents Thapelo Mokoena, Warren Masemola, Thando Dlomo, Terry Pheto and Lerato Mvelase have already been announced as part of the cast. The story of “King Shaka” is rooted from actual events and created by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika. Production started in September in the KwaZulu-Natal province and will be fully shot in South Africa for a 2023 debut on Showtime.

Ben-Mazwi revealed in a shared statement how she had the opportunity to star across lead Charles Babalola in a test shoot in Los Angeles. “That truly was a rewarding part of the auditioning process when CBS flew me out for the final call-backs, performing for the executive team of ‘King Shaka’,” she shared. Ben-Mazwi added: “I am particularly excited about this production, not only because we are getting an opportunity to tell our own stories to the world, but the team behind it is a stellar one and Showtime is pulling out all the ranks on this one.”

Earlier this year, Ben-Mazwi blew critics in her performance on Netflix hit series, “Savage Beauty” and she is certain to bring life to Bhibhi’s story. Ben-Mazwi has made her presence known on the international streaming platform, being the only South African to hold six film credits on Netflix. Her success is not only limited to the screen, she also recently scooped two awards: feathers hot chick of the year award and a SA Style Award 2023 for most stylish performing artist in film/TV.

