Nandi Madida announced as a host for the 28th South African Music Awards

On Women’s Day, award-winning singer, actress and presenter Nandi Madida received some positive news. She has been revealed as one of the hosts for the 28th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) set to take place later this month.

Madida, who is a SAMA award-winner herself, reflected on the full-circle moment. “When I accepted my first SAMA in 2020 for my collaboration with K.O, ‘Say U Will’, I would not have imagined that I would be hosting just two years later. I am humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the #SAMA28 stage alongside my co-hosts,” she said in a press statement. Taking to her Instagram account, Madida shared a video of herself dancing, giving fans a taste of the good vibes she’ll be bringing to the main stage.

"As Your Host for the @thesamas_ The South African Music Awards I cannot wait to laugh, dance, sing and have a good time with you all! As we celebrate THE BEST MUSIC currently in the world 🌍 (yes I said it)! South African Music 🇿🇦🔥🔥," wrote the singer in her caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida) RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “With just under two weeks until the main event, we are working tirelessly to put together a world-class celebration of musical excellence during Women’s Month. “We are particularly excited that the charismatic Nandi Madida heeded our call to host #SAMA28; she is an example of the bold, compelling, and immensely talented women we wish to acknowledge, uplift, and empower,” said Sibisi.

