Nandi Madida joins Apple Music 1’s ‘Africa Now Radio’ as new host

Apple Music invited media and other guests to the DNA Brand Architects offices in Fourways for an announcement that the global streaming giant described as one that will bring “significant developments in the world of African music” on Monday afternoon. That special announcement is that award-winning South African singer and actress Nandi Madida has now joined the Apple Music team as the new host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1. Her first show will be on Friday, June 2.

“Our time is now,” shared Madida on Instagram. “I am your NEW HOST of Africa Now Radio. Thank you @applemusic AFRICA TO THE WORLD.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida) Now in its fourth season, “Africa Now Radio”, which is Apple Music's first global African music radio show, has featured exclusive interviews with several of the continent’s biggest stars. From Davido to Diamond Platnumz to Tiwa Savage to Nasty C, many of the boldest and brightest musical talents on the continent have graced the platform.

Based on Apple Music’s “Africa Now” playlist, “Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida” is set to continue to showcase the latest African sounds across genres like Amapiano, Afrobeats, high-life, Alte, house, bongo flava, and more. “What a time to be alive on this beautiful continent,” Madida told Apple Music. “I am just, if anything, grateful to witness Africa getting the long overdue credit. We are not only the cradle of humankind but also the cradle of music, and I’m excited to celebrate Pan-Africanism with Apple Music 1’s global audience and see the trajectory of African artists!”

“I am a cheerleader of that movement and will ensure that I support it in any way that I can and to shine a light on it. “Apple Music has always been at the forefront of supporting African emerging artists, so it is not necessarily doing anything different, but it is ensuring that we continue that narrative and continue to give the recognition that these rising African artists deserve. “That’s why I proudly join the Africa Now Radio team because if anything, they believe in the continent so much and have been doing it before it was popular.”