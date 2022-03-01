Nandi Madida praises hubby Zakes Bantwini

Award-winning musician Nandi Madida and her singer and producer husband, Zakes Bantwini, are arguably the cutest couple in Mzansi now that Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones are in the midst of divorce proceedings. Nandi took to social media to let her followers and fans in on a little something Zakes taught her over the many years they have been together.

She wrote on Twitter: “My husband has taught me to have so much peace in my heart that nothing moves me unless I want it to. “There’s so much power in that. Like the man is living his best life on his own terms. He has such a calm temperament & allows what he wants to move him.🤍🍃 Now that’s powerful”. My husband has taught me to have so much peace in my heart that nothing moves me unless I want it to. There’s so much power in that. Like the man is living his best life on his own terms. He has such a calm temperament & allows what he wants to move him.🤍🍃 Now that’s powerful. — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) February 28, 2022 The couple have been together for eight years and married for six. They share two beautiful children, their son, Shaka, who is 5 and their daughter, Queen Nefertiti, who will turn 3 this year.

Fans who have met or seen the couple in public have attested to Nandi’s words. @dokiso6 commented: “I remember during NBA in Coca-Cola dome people were calling you to take pictures. He was calmly waiting on the fetch. It's something which taught me a lot about him. Few people would patiently wait. And you took so much time taking pics wit fans🤣”. I remember during NBA in Coca-Cola dome people were calling you to take pictures. He was calmly waiting on the fetch. It's something which taught me a lot about him. Few people would patiently wait. And you took so much time taking pics wit fans🤣 — DK (@dokiso6) February 28, 2022 “That's beautiful of you acknowledging him like that. Not these contests we see every day, the bringing down, knockouts in relationships. I respect you both for embracing each other!” said @FukisiMofokeng.