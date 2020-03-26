Nandi Madida sends support to her sister during the Covid-19 pandemic

Nandi Madida took to Instagram to send her thoughts and prayers to her sister, Dr Langa Mngoma and other medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic. She posted a picture of Mngoma with the caption: "Thinking about my sister @langamngoma who is a medical doctor and everyone working in the hospitals during this testing time. "Our country is already understaffed and over worked. I pray that they all receive Gods energy and may they be protected from the virus themselves and stay positive during this pandemic. We salute and thank you all! 💕," wrote Madida.

The post was welcomed by her fans, with hundreds of comments from medical staff on duty during this time, and their families.

shila.gee said: "I'm a health worker...in this trial times, and lot of confusion from our nation, we took a pledge to look after those who needs us,help without considering ourself first, this is wen faith n hope is put into test ,my prayer is that my family is safe as I won't be able to see them soon..."

xolilatha said: "I am a TRAUMA NURSE we'll on the frontline of this pandemic I AM SCARED kodwa uNkulunkulu owaziyo ngathi."

khensani_prudence said: "I am Radiographer and trust me this is not an easy time for us health care workers and sadly a lot of people are not following the rules and regulations and making it hard for those in forefront... We need all UNITY WE HAVE AS A NATION TO WIN THIS WAR."

theethatom said: "My mom is a nursing educator, she’s also on the research team that’s going out to the communities on outreaches to educate people further about this pandemic, to make sure they minimize all the misconceptions being spread around!!! I pray daily that she’s safe out there, because she’s out Monday to Friday!!!! It’s rough."

tshepi_wa_cherry said: "My mom’s going back in as extra help, as one of the recalled retired nurses. it’s really testing times but I trust God will protect them all."



Madida took the time to reply to most of the comments. The post garnered more than 19700 likes.