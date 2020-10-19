Nandi Madida sets the record straight on her Lux drama

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Musician Nandi Madida has set the record straight after being met with confusion following news of a court battle to recover money owed to her. In a Sunday World report, the tabloid publication suggested that Nandi was suing Amaru Da Costa (Thamsanqa Fakazi) who they referred to as her manager at the time she was an ambassador for Lux. According to the publication, the star is trying to recover R3.7 million. Following the news, Nandi took to social media to clear up any misunderstandings and confirm that a summons was sent to Amaru. “I can confirm that due to outstanding money a summons has been sent from my legal team to Amaru Da Costa (Thamsanqa Fakazi) an agent who works with Unilever on the LUX campaign. He is not my manager & has never been my manager as the headline suggests”, tweeted the star in an accompanying statement.

Nandi confirmed that he was not her manager but an agent working for the Lux campaign at the time.

“Thamsanqa Fakazi (known as Amaru Da Costa) from Ade Holding Propriety who was not my manager, and has never been my manager as his company is the agent of this campaign.

“He has been issued with a summons for outstanding money he has not paid me from the LUX campaign, as the ambassador.”

She went on to say that although she could not divulge more information, Unilever has communicated that all money was paid to Amaru.

Read the full statement below:

From the @SundayWorldZA story I can confirm that due to outstanding money a summons has been sent from my legal team to Amaru Da Costa (Thamsanqa Fakazi) an agent who works with Unilever on the LUX campaign. He is not my manager&has never been my manager as the headline suggests. pic.twitter.com/ngoYENTEY6 — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) October 18, 2020

Nandi also revealed that she has signed up with A3 Artists Agency in Los Angeles.

See below: