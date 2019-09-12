Nandi Madida and her husband Zakes Bantwini. Picture: Instagram

Nandi Madida launched an app on Wednesday and showed a picture of her daughter, Nefertiti Madida. Taking to Instagram, Madida said her app/website Nandi Madida Official was live.

She "can’t wait to interact with you and give you all the exclusives" on the website.

See the first full picture of Nefertiti Madida here.

In February, Madida and her husband Zakes Bantwini appeared on the cover of Glamour SA for the "Love Issue".

The caption read: "Honoured to know we made history for @Glamour_SA, with this being their first cover having both a male and female celebrity on it. It’s fitting as this year not only will we be bringing new life on this earth (in less than 2 months), but also bringing new life to some incredible projects as well. So much to celebrate in 2019! Looking forward to traveling around the world with my clan and do it with my best friend @Zakesbantwini. Here’s to celebrating LOVE and a LEGACY.Congrats @Asandasizani look at this!"