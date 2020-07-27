Nandi Madida shares her plans in an appreciation post

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African sweetheart Nandi Madida has recently been nominated for two South African Music Awards (SAMAs). And the multi-talented personality took to Instagram to post an appreciation video. She titled it: “Thank you! I do not take the LOVE for granted”. In the video Madida thanks her supporters and the Almighty for the unconditional love and support given to her in these unpredictable times. She also let the cat out of the bag for some of her future endeavours.

“Hey, whats up you guys. It’s Nandi Madida and I’m on set for a shoot that I am doing.

“Very excited about it. And you know, the purpose for this video is to let you guys know how grateful I am for the support.

“I’m nominated for two SAMA awards which is incredible, with my brother K.O for the single “Say You Will” - thank you so so much,” she said.

She continued saying: “Next month I have a new show on the home channel called “Africa Modern”, so I will be your host for that. I can not wait. If anyone knows, I love all things art, all things lifestyle, particularly with homes, so I am super excited about that.

“And then next week is the big one, “Black Is King” on 31 July. The purpose for this video is to just let you guys know, thank you so much for all the love and support.

“We are going through a very challenging year so it means the world to me and it’s something I don’t take for granted.

“I love you guys so much and it was just for me to say thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Thank you to the Creator most importantly, thank you so much for supporting me and ensuring that such opportunities are bestowed on me, and I don't take the responsibility lightly I will ensure whatever I do, I will make you guys proud.

I love you so much. Stay strong, stay healthy,” she said.

Madida features on Beyoncé’s upcoming film and visual album, “Black Is King" together with Warren Masemola, Connie Chiume, Nyaniso Dzedze, and Moonchild Sanelly. “Black is King” debuts on Friday, July 31 and will be screened on DStv on Saturday, August 1.

Fans commented on Madida’s post. Here’s what some said:

Leesa_sehloho said: “❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️This lady is such a sweetheart. She’s humble, hardworking, kind, sweet and she definitely minds her own business shame.. congratulations mama!! You deserve all the good coming your way. ❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️”.

Captainfabulous_ said: “You're doing sooo great and effortlessly so. We love you❤️and keep the 🔥alive..”.

Yoli__mbane20 said: “Congratulations Nandi ... your hard work paying off sisi ❤️🙏🏾. May God continue to shower you with many more achievements”.