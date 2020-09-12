Nandi Madida signs record deal with Sony Music Entertainment

Nandi Madida has officially signed with Sony Music Entertainment. The songstress took to Instagram to announce the big news just days before her latest single “Organic” is set to release under the record label. She shared a snippet from her interview with Slikour discussing the extent of her partnership with Sony Music. She explained that just like her song, she wanted everything to run organically. She captioned the video snippet: “OFFICIALLY apart of the SONY family 🎉 🌍🍾 So excited to OFFICIALLY announce I’m signed to SONY! My first single ORGANIC drops next week 18/09/2020. Thank you @slikouronlife for the interview brother! #MyOrganicBody 🌍 #AGirlWhoInspiredTheWorld”.

The track drops on September 18 and is said to be based on Sara Baartman.

In a previous post on Madida’s Instagram, she explained that the single is dedicated to Baartman whose body was appropriate in mainstream media, now this song is a celebration of African curves.

In the caption she wrote: “My new single ORGANIC is dedicated to the late Sara Baartman who was born in South Africa 🇿🇦 🙏🏽.

“We see her body being appropriated in mainstream media, but she was never celebrated but rather tortured and abused for her African curves that you see so many emulating today.

“OUR ANCESTOR went through so much.

“This song is a celebration of our African bodies and although the world will never say how they admire and long for our bodies, although they do when buying them.

“It’s important that WE LOVE OURSELVES, because we’re not going to get it anywhere else.

“We have been blessed to have been given these bodies by God it is all ORGANIC, we are truly MAGIC 🙏🏽. Drops 18-09-2020 #MyOrganicBody,” wrote Madida.

“Organic” was written by both Madida and Bantwini with the assistance of their three-year-old son, Shaka.