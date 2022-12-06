Nandi Madida, Somizi Mhlongo commend Christopher Logan for standing up against ‘racist’ pub owner

Local celebrities Nandi Madida and Somizi Mhlongo applauded Christopher Logan, a young white man who defended his black pal Thabiso Danca against an alleged racist pub owner. A series of cellphone video footage emerged on social media on Friday, where Logan is seen confronting the owner of the popular Cape Town joint Hank’s Olde Irish for allegedly denying Danca access to the venue because he was not accompanied by a white person.

Pointing at his friend, Logan said: “This man, right here, Thabiso, came in yesterday, moments after Jordan (his other friend, who is white) came in …Your bouncer stopped him and said, ‘you cannot come in here without a white person’. “If you come in here, I know what you’re like; you steal, you guys cause trouble, you need to come in here with a white person.” Hank’s Olde Irish / Love Thy Neighbour turning people of colour away if they aren’t “accompanied by a white person”??? Surprise, surprise another racist watering hole… @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian pic.twitter.com/nvRhzlcgep — nathannnnn (@Natenoged) December 3, 2022 Appalled by the incident, singer and actress Madida reposted the video on her Insta Stories and wrote: “I saw this yesterday and was reluctant to repost it because racism is not a big trigger for me personally - having grown up in Durban North, but also at some point, I realised that this is not an issue my people suffer from.”

She continued to commend Logan for taking a stand against racism. “What this young gent is doing is right, he is dealing with a person who looks like him, who clearly suffers from this serious mental disorder called racism. “Racism will forever be the strangest disorder and not something me or my people need to deal with. This is an issue that racists must address and seek help for.

“I refuse to make it my passion project when it’s not something I suffer from. Anyone reading this, if you know anyone who is racist, deal with them, as this gentleman did. We are tired!,” added Madida. Screenshot from Nandi Madida’s Instastories. Picture: Instagram Taking to his Instagram, Mhlongo called for Logan to be protected against other racists who may come after him for speaking out. “What this young man (Christopher Logan) did shud have been done decades ago,” Mhlongo wrote.

“But it's never too late. Let's protect him. Coz there are racists out there who are mad at him for this. As for this pub, I am coming for some Irish coffee.. they have blocked,” he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) IOL News reported this week that Logan was allegedly assaulted after taking a stand against Hank’s Olde Irish pub for racism. IOL News also reported the provincial police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that Logan had laid charges against the alleged racist.

“This office confirms that two assault cases were registered at Cape Town Central this weekend after an altercation at a pub in Cape Town. Police are investigating, no arrest has been made yet,” Gwala said. Logan confirmed that Danca also filed charges. “He has filed a racism case and will also be filing a charge at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).