Nandi Madida teases new music drop

It has been a couple of years since singer Nandi Madida blessed fans with her beautiful voice. She last dropped music in 2020. Her single “Organic” was a family affair, as it was produced by her husband Zakes Bantwini and her son Shaka has writing credits on the song.

Madida’s hiatus could be coming to an end sooner than fans can expect, as she has been hinting at the release of new music. The “Say U Will” vocalist has posted images on her Instagram that appear to be a part of the new project. She captioned a post in May, “New music?” She is dressed in black edgy pantyhose and is topless, with her hand covering her boobs.

It will be interesting to hear what Lebza and Madida have cooked up in the studio, maybe they will be delivering some private school yano heat. In 2020, the songstress signed a recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment. She released “Organic”, which she dedicated to Baartman whose body was appropriate in mainstream media under the label. At the time, in an Instagram post, she wrote: “My new single ORGANIC is dedicated to the late Sarah Baartman who was born in South Africa 🇿🇦.”