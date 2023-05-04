Nandi Madida wishes Jamie Foxx a speedy recovery

South African actress and musician Nandi Madida has joined a string of global celebrities who took to social media this week to wish US actor Jamie Foxx a speedy recovery. Madida shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram following recent reports of Foxx’s health scare.

“Prayers to this iconic trail-blazer Mr Jamie Foxx ... I don’t post celebrities, but I definitely post inspiration and kindness. This man is arguably the most colourful and talented artist of our time,” shared the “Black Is King” actress. “I remember watching him host the BET Awards and I couldn’t believe how someone could be so talented! “He was hosting, cracking jokes, (and) playing the piano while singing with so much soul. God be with this brother and speedy recovery 🙏🏽.”

Other local stars including Black Coffee, Dineo Langa, Abdul Khoza, Tbo Touch and Matsoe Pout flooded Foxx's comments sections with messages of love and support. Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the "White House Down" star spoke out for the first time since the news of his mysterious illness broke, expressing his gratitude to everyone who wished him well. He wrote: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling Blessed".

The Oscar-awarding actor was hospitalised three weeks ago due to an undisclosed "medical complication" and his close friends have been urging fans around the world to pray for him." On April 12, Foxx's daughter Corinne announced on her Instagram account that her father had suffered a "medical complication". "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon told “Entertainment Tonight” that his pal was “awake” and “alert”. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing,” Cannon told the publication. “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favour.”