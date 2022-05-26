Nandi Madida’s sweet words for Zakes Bantwini on his birthday

Platinum-selling artist and music producer Zakes Bantwini (real name Zakhele Madida) celebrates his 42nd birthday today, and his musician wife, Nandi Madida, took to her socials to pen a fitting tribute. On Instagram, along with a few cute videos, Nandi wrote: “Where do I even begin? Happy birthday to a man who has really taught me what it means to be absolutely spiritually aligned with the universe.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I remember you were writing and producing ‘Osama’ and were on a fast at the time, you kept telling me that you felt so connected to the spiritual world and wanted that to reflect in your new music.” She continued: “Our daughter who was a huge inspiration for the song had just received her diagnosis for being autistic during that time, you were so happy and mentioned you always knew she was special and smart. “I have learnt from you that success is happiness, peace and contentment and not tangible things. Being spiritually rich is the most rewarding form of wealth for you and that is why I love you! God continue to bless you and your beautiful, selfless heart.

“To a Musical Genius and my husband happy birthday Zakhele Madida @Zakesbantwini ❤️🙏🏽🎉. LOVE YOU! KWAMASHU TO THE WORLD 🌍.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida) Nandi and Zakes tied the knot in 2016 and have two children Shaka and Queen Nefertiti. Earlier this year, the couple were honoured at the E! Power Couples 2nd Annual Awards.

Story continues below Advertisement

The awards was a celebration of all things love, success and pop culture. At the event Nandi shared their love story and a bit of how they overcame their challenges and she didn’t mince her words that it is an ongoing process. Two years ago, Zakes was accepted into Harvard University’s business school where he studied The Business of Entertainment, Music and Sport.

Story continues below Advertisement